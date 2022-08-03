WEC deadlocks on voting system changes after fraudulent ballot requests, agrees to assist with DOJ review

The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked Wednesday on an effort by Republican-appointed members of the agency to explore additional restrictions on voters seeking to request absentee ballots online after at least two people admitted to fraudulently ordering ballots belonging to other individuals.

Republicans on the six-member commission said the actions of Harry Wait — who admitted last week to ordering 10 ballots online for people including Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Democratic Racine Mayor Cory Mason, and asked that they be delivered to his home — underscore the need for increased restrictions to the state's MyVote system such as requiring the last four digits of a social security number or dual authentication.

MyVote is administered by the state Elections Commission and allows people to request an absentee ballot online as long as they have the voter's name, birthdate and qualifying photo ID. The ID is not required if the voter has previously uploaded it to the site or been deemed "indefinitely confined." WEC officials have said there are no vulnerabilities with the MyVote system.

"The issue out there, the elephant in the room so to speak, in my opinion, is we have to make it more secure," Republican commissioner Robert Spindell said.

The commission's three Democratic appointees strongly opposed any measures to add restrictions to voting in response to the illegal actions of a few people.

“Voting needs to be available to people and we shouldn’t make it less available because people are willing to commit crimes," Democratic commissioner Ann Jacobs said, adding that prosecuting those responsible will send the message that doing so is a crime.

The agency's nonpartisan administrator Meagan Wolfe noted that adding requirements for the public to access the MyVote system would require legislative approval.

The commission also voted 5-1, with Spindell opposed, to expedite consideration of any formal complaints received by the agency pertaining to Wait's actions.

Spindell said he did not want to make a decision on referrals for prosecution until he hears "both sides of the issue" and he disagreed with moving any formal complaints filed against Wait to the front of the line. The Elections Commission had not received a formal complaint as of Wednesday.

"With all due respect commissioner Spindell, when we know that there are individuals that are attempting to fraudulently get into our system, using other peoples’ names to obtain ballots, which are all potentially many, many felonies, when we know this is ongoing, we have an absolute duty to respond to known fraud," Democratic commissioner Mark Thomsen said. "Not fake fraud, but actual fraud. And we have an obligation to move on it quickly.”

"This is fraud and I think it is very important that we make it a priority," Republican commissioner Marge Bostelmann added.

The commission also voted unanimously to fully cooperate with the investigation launched last week by the state Department of Justice into Wait's actions.

Wait, president of the conservative group Honest Open Transparent Government, said he has received fraudulently requested ballots for Vos, Mason and state Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto.

Wait's co-conspirator, Adrianne Melby, of Burlington, told The Journal Times that, at her request, a friend successfully had Melby's ballot sent to the friend's address.

Requesting an absentee ballot for another individual without their knowledge or consent is a crime, and while Wait apparently did so to show what he said were vulnerabilities in the state's election system, there is no evidence that the practice was widespread in the 2020 election. Actually casting someone else's ballot would also be flagged by election officials using the state's voter database if that person had already voted or votes later.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in Wisconsin. An Associated Press review found that only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

The commission also deadlocked on a motion supported by the agency’s three Republican appointees that would have eliminated the commission’s 2016 guidance allowing local clerks to fill in or correct address deficiencies on absentee ballot envelopes. The commission’s three Democratic appointees opposed the motion.

The Legislature's Republican-controlled rules committee last month struck down a recently created rule authorizing election clerks to correct or fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes before the ballots are accepted. However, the agency’s 6-year-old guidance remains in place.

The commission also unanimously approved authorizing staff to draft a letter to send to clerks notifying them of federal laws for providing accommodations to voters with disabilities. Groups like Disability Rights Wisconsin and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin have raised concern that the Wisconsin Supreme Court's July ruling barring the use of absentee ballot drop boxes and requiring that ballot be mailed or delivered by the voter creates confusion for voters and clerks on what rules now apply.

Despite the state Supreme Court's ruling, federal law protects the right of people with disabilities to receive assistance when mailing their ballot, including having a person of their choice deliver the ballot to a clerk or polling place.

The draft letter will come back to the commission later this week, with hopes of sending it to the state's more than 1,800 election clerks before the Aug. 9 primary.