WEDC report details goals for state's COVID-19 recovery, which could be boosted with federal stimulus funds

A new report from state's top economic development agency recommends lawmakers focus on Wisconsinites by providing workforce opportunities, supporting businesses and improving residents' overall well-being as a way to rebuild the state economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new report, released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., comes as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers looks to distribute more than $3 billion in federal coronavirus stimulus dollars, while state Republicans have unveiled their own set of priorities for how those funds should be spent.
Melissa Hughes, CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., said many of those priorities, some of which were detailed in a WEDC report issued last June, can be kickstarted with the more than $5 billion in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds allocated to the state and local governments as part of a $1.9 trillion package signed by President Joe Biden last month.
"I think the stimulus represents an opportunity to take a big step on some of these priorities, whether it’s child care, housing or education, but it’s not the be all and the end all,” Hughes told the Wisconsin State Journal. “The stimulus represents a quick opportunity, but we have to have a sustained investment in these different priorities that we’ve outlined, because that’s the only way we can really get them embedded in our economy, in our communities and benefitting Wisconsinites.”
Hughes said the state's ongoing vaccine deployment also allows the state to begin looking toward economic recovery efforts. On Monday, Wisconsin opened up vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 years or older. More than 1.17 million individuals, or just over 20% of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health Services.
The WEDC report, titled "Wisconsin Tomorrow: Building an Economy for All," does not include specific spending recommendations, but proposes that state and local leaders focus on areas that pertain to residents' economic well-being, including education, health care, community infrastructure, affordable housing and child care and environmental initiatives.
The report recommends state leaders; focus on ways to remove barriers to allow more individuals to find jobs and create financial security; expand education and training access; and spend on environmental programs, like those recommending in the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change.
"It's really about putting Wisconsinites first," Hughes said. "We've got some Wisconsinites that are being left behind and we should never have that."
Last week, Evers announced plans to direct $2.5 billion in spending toward economic relief for families, workers and small business owners, which includes $50 million for the tourism industry and $600 million to support businesses affected by the pandemic. Evers also is planning to spend $500 million on the state’s pandemic response efforts, and $200 million for infrastructure, with a large portion of that going toward expanding broadband access.
Soon after, state Republicans introduced their own plan for the money, which includes $1 billion in property tax relief, $500 million for broadband expansion and $150 million to aid nursing homes, among other items. Republicans also want to use $500 million of the stimulus to reduce state debt by retiring $250 million in public debt in the 2021-22 fiscal year and allocating $250 million for the retirement of transportation revenue bonds.
While the Republican-authored bills stand a good chance to pass the GOP-controlled Legislature, it appears unlikely, however, that Evers will sign off on the GOP plan. The governor has full discretion over the use of federal coronavirus dollars and has already vetoed a GOP-authored bill aimed at giving the Legislature control over those stimulus funds.
Despite the partisan disagreements, Hughes said there are areas for bipartisanship on topics including broadband expansion or support for small businesses.
"I don’t think we’re actually that far apart on a lot of ideas,” Hughes said.
According to the report, the greatest economic burden of the pandemic has fallen on those in the state who also face the most economic uncertainty, including low-wage workers, people of color and women.
"Even before the pandemic hit, many were coping with additional barriers — such as higher unemployment; lower educational attainment; physical and developmental disabilities; lack of access to early care and education, health care, and transportation issues; and past criminal convictions," according to the report.
The report also stresses the need to focus on racial disparities in the state workforce and create equitable inclusion for all communities.
Harvard University's Opportunity Insights, a non-partisan, not-for-profit organization that tracks the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on states, found that, as of early February, employment rates among Wisconsin workers in the bottom wage quartile had decreased by 11.4%, compared to Jan. 2020.
The organization also found that the total number of small businesses in Wisconsin dropped by about 30% between January 2020 and February of this year.
Tony Evers vetoes bill to give GOP oversight on federal COVID-19 funds, announces $2.5 billion for state economy
As was underscored in the June report, Hughes said it's expected that, as the Wisconsin economy rebuilds, the state will need to provide additional training and opportunities for those who may be unable to return to their previous places of employment. Industries like lodging and restaurants have been particularly hard-hit by the pandemic.
The state's unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in February, lower than the national unemployment rate of 6.2 percent, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
Other immediate initiatives detailed by WEDC, which were included in the June report, include increasing training opportunities for the unemployed, expanding statewide broadband, and supporting new businesses and startups.
By the end of last year, WEDC had directed more than $240 million in coronavirus-related funds to Wisconsin small businesses.
Hughes said it's expected that Evers' administration will consider the new report as state officials roll out plans for how to spend the latest round of federal stimulus dollars.