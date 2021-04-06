WEDC report details goals for state's COVID-19 recovery, which could be boosted with federal stimulus funds

A new report from state's top economic development agency recommends lawmakers focus on Wisconsinites by providing workforce opportunities, supporting businesses and improving residents' overall well-being as a way to rebuild the state economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new report, released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., comes as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers looks to distribute more than $3 billion in federal coronavirus stimulus dollars, while state Republicans have unveiled their own set of priorities for how those funds should be spent.

Melissa Hughes, CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., said many of those priorities, some of which were detailed in a WEDC report issued last June, can be kickstarted with the more than $5 billion in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds allocated to the state and local governments as part of a $1.9 trillion package signed by President Joe Biden last month.