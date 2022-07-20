Wednesday marks deadline to register by mail or online to vote in Aug. 9 primary

Voters seeking to cast a ballot in the Aug. 9 primary have until the end of the day Wednesday to register by mail or online.

Those who do not register by the deadline will have to register in person at their municipal clerk’s office or at their polling place.

Clerks can begin holding in-person absentee voting hours starting July 26, with locations and hours of availability set by local election officials. Additional information can be found online at myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Vote-Absentee-In-Person.

Individuals seeking to mail in their absentee ballot are recommended to have their ballot in the mail by Aug. 2. Anyone voting absentee needs to include on their ballot envelope a witness signature and address.