What difference can 1 U.S. senator make? Wisconsin vote could determine future of filibuster

To hear the candidates tell it, a vote for either Republican Sen. Ron Johnson or Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race could spell disaster if the wrong person wins.

Electing Johnson, one side says, can save the country from financial ruin, protect the border from an existential threat and reduce crime.

A Barnes victory, the other side says, will guarantee women's right to abortion and ensure passage of landmark climate legislation and Medicare for all.

In reality, in a body with 100 seats, the ability of any one senator to deliver on the vast promises the candidates are making is limited.

But depending on how Democrats perform elsewhere -- especially in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia -- there's one issue that could make the election here especially consequential: the desire by most Democrats to abolish the filibuster.

Under U.S. Senate rules, most legislation requires 60 votes to pass. But many Democrats, including Barnes, want to change the rules and allow measures to pass on a simple majority. At least two Democratic senators — Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona, and Joe Manchin III, of West Virginia — oppose the move now. But if the party can pick up two more seats in November, Democrats could end the filibuster early next year without their votes.

Doing so could allow Democrats to extend abortion protections to all 50 states, pass voting rights measures and enact far-reaching climate change legislation. Of course, if Republicans regain control of the legislative body later, they could just as easily repeal those measures and promote their own agenda with a simple majority instead of 60 votes.

"What you're going to have is just ping-pong in policy," Johnson said of abolishing the filibuster last month. "It would be incredibly destabilizing. The Senate, as dysfunctional as it is, is at least a stabilizing body. And if you want real strong economic growth and stuff, you need a stable government, you need a stable business environment."

Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said Republicans, including Johnson, have used the filibuster "to take away our freedoms," partially in reference to the Oshkosh Republican voting to block an effort to codify abortion protections.

Whether Democrats pick up two seats or Republicans regain control of the U.S. Senate does hinge largely on how the Nov. 8 election goes in Wisconsin.

If Barnes wins in Wisconsin, Democrats would have a 95-in-100 chance of winning control of the U.S. Senate, according to political analysis website FiveThirtyEight, which as of Thursday afternoon says the race leans toward Johnson.

If Barnes wins, the analysis goes, U.S. Senate races in Ohio and North Carolina — which right now lean Republican — would become toss-ups. It would also mean Pennsylvania is safely in Democratic hands, meaning Democrats could pick up as many as four seats — more than enough to abolish the filibuster.

If Johnson wins in Wisconsin, Democrats would still have a 54-in-100 chance of winning control of the U.S. Senate, FiveThirtyEight concluded. But the only seat currently held by a Republican that would have a good chance of flipping under that scenario would be Pennsylvania, meaning Democrats probably wouldn't have enough votes in favor of abolishing the filibuster.

Hate it now, love it later

Far more Democrats than Republicans currently support eliminating the filibuster. Doing so would benefit whichever party is in charge by making it easier to adopt new laws and repeal old ones.

The catch is: There's no guarantee Democrats will be in charge. From the 1930s until the early 1980s, Democrats held the U.S. Senate majority far more often than Republicans. Since 2003, Republicans and Democrats have each held the majority in five congressional sessions.

"If you are in a period like we're in right now, where majority control flips back and forth every few years, then (abolishing the filibuster) absolutely could be a source of policy instability," UW-Madison political science professor David Canon said.

Members of both parties have increased support for eliminating the filibuster when they're in the majority, Canon said — a sentiment that often goes away when they become the minority party.

"Democrats don't like filibuster now; they would love the filibuster in the future when they're in the minority party," he said.

Changes since 2013

Under a Democratic majority in 2013, the U.S. Senate voted to lower the threshold to cut off debate for most presidential nominations from 60 to a simple majority. Republicans criticized the move at the time.

Johnson accused Democrats at the time of changing the rules "to distract public attention away from the failure of Obamacare and to make it easier to pack the federal courts with ideologically extreme judges who will rubber stamp the radical agenda of the Democratic Party."

Four years later, under a Republican majority, Republicans with Johnson's support decreased the threshold to advance Supreme Court nominations from 60 to a simple majority. This time, Democrats were angered by the move used to confirm now-Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. (But the rule change would later allow Democrats to confirm Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.)

The following day, in April 2017, more than 60 senators sent the body's Republican and Democratic leaders a letter urging them to maintain the 60-vote threshold for legislation. Johnson did not sign on to the letter.

In 2019, Senate Republicans, with Johnson in support, deployed the so-called nuclear option to limit debate on some judicial and executive branch nominations.

“Harry Reid forever damaged the Senate by deploying the ‘nuclear option’ in 2013," Johnson said at the time. "(Then-Senate Minority Leader) Chuck Schumer has further harmed the Senate with his senseless obstruction. Republicans were forced to use Harry Reid’s precedent to end Democrat obstruction."

Just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, President Joe Biden advocated for ending the filibuster in order to codify abortion protections. Sinema and Manchin came out against the idea, sinking the proposal.