Where the top Democratic U.S. Senate candidates stand on the issues

The top three Democratic U.S. Senate candidates are fighting for the top spot as they near the Aug. 9 primary election. Here's where the top Democratic contenders fall on some of the most motivating issues for voters this election cycle.

The top Democratic candidates running to take on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropped out of the race July 25.

Inflation

Barnes said at a TMJ4 Democratic U.S. Senate debate in July that he would expand the earned income tax credit, make the child tax credit permanent and repeal a package signed by former President Donald Trump in 2017 that permanently lowered taxes for corporations and temporarily lowered taxes for taxpayers, including wealthy Americans. He also called for holding fossil fuel and pharmaceutical companies accountable for price gouging and proposes raising the minimum wage to $15.

Lasry said at the debate that the best way to ease inflationary pressures and supply chain issues is to raise wages and build more things in America. He also proposes passing legislation to protect unions and requiring the wealthy to pay more taxes.

Asked how she would lessen the burden inflation has on families and small businesses, Godlewski said at the debate that she would suspend the federal gas tax, make the child tax credit permanent, lower prescription drug prices and prioritize making child care and senior care affordable. In addition, in a policy plan she proposes holding fossil fuel companies accountable by requiring them to pay a windfall tax — a supplemental tax companies would pay when they reap unusually high profits.

Abortion

The top three candidates have voiced support for a measure rejected in the U.S. Senate this year that would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.

At the July debate, Godlewski said she has been campaigning on abortion rights longer than the other candidates. Barnes has said abortion is personal for him because his mother received one. Lasry has also used personal appeals to voters with abortion because his wife is Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin's chief of staff.

Health care

Barnes has said he supports Medicare for All, a nationalized, single-payer health care system. He also supports giving Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices and lowering the eligibility age of Medicare to 50.

Godlewski at a forum last year said she would preserve the Affordable Care Act because getting rid of it might cause too many people to lose health coverage. She said she supports expanding Medicaid and Medicare, the current government-funded health care programs for low-income people and seniors, and also supports "universal coverage" through a public option, as well as lowering prescription drug prices.

At that forum, Lasry said he supports creating a public option and preserving the Affordable Care Act. He supports adding vision, hearing and dental coverage to Medicare and allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower drug costs, according to his website.

Environment

Barnes proposes transitioning to 100% renewable energy as soon as possible and investing in clean energy manufacturing, his website states. He also supports a Green New Deal "that works for Wisconsin."

Lasry opposes the Green New Deal, supports bolstering penalties for companies violating environmental guidelines and proposes bringing environmentally friendly jobs to Wisconsin.

Godlewski also opposes the Green New Deal but proposes ending fossil fuel subsidies, partnering with farmers to reduce emissions and prioritizing clean air and clean energy policies.

Voting reform

Barnes wants to pass a new law protecting voting rights across the country, end partisan gerrymandering, bolster ethics rules for elected officials and enhance election security, his website states. He also wants to make Election Day a national holiday and implement automatic same-day voting registration across the country.

Lasry also supports passing legislation to protect voting rights, implementing automatic voter registration, end partisan gerrymandering, strengthen election security and reform the Electoral Count Act, which former President Donald Trump tried using as a vehicle to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Similarly, Godlewski wants to make Election Day a national holiday, end partisan gerrymandering and pass legislation to protect voting rights. Along with the other candidates, Godlewski supports overturning a U.S. Supreme Court decision that allowed corporations and other outside groups to spend an unlimited amount of money in elections.

Gun control

The candidates all support universal background checks, banning assault rifles and implementing legislation to allow judges to block certain people deemed safety risks from owning firearms.

U.S. Supreme Court

Barnes supports term limits for court justices and would also consider expanding the number of justices serving on the court.

Lasry said he would consider term limits for justices but is against expanding the court.

Godlewski also said she would consider term limits for justices but does not support expanding the court.

Filibuster

The candidates all support ending the filibuster — a tool that allows senators to delay votes indefinitely unless 60 of the 100 senators vote to end the debate — as a means to codify abortion rights, pass gun control legislation and voting rights reforms. The filibuster has required bipartisan support on legislation for decades: The last time a party had a filibuster-proof majority was in 1979, when Democrats controlled 62 seats. Some tax and spending legislation can bypass the filibuster, but that legislation must be limited in scope.