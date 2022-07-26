Where the top GOP gubernatorial candidates stand on the issues

A packed field of Republicans are running in the Aug. 9 primary for the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term, in the Nov. 8 election.

The three major candidates running are Tim Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who served eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker, and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport. Business owner Adam Fischer is also running and Kevin Nicholson dropped out of the race in early July.

Here's where they stand on the issues:

Abortion

All three candidates said they support the the state's 173-year-old abortion ban, which prohibits abortions from the time of conception unless it's necessary to save the mother's life.

Michels said he supports contraception, including emergency forms like the pill known as Plan B. He said he would also boost counseling and other resources for women with unplanned pregnancies.

Kleefisch said she wants to "enforce the laws we have on the books and defend the sanctity of life while providing resources to moms." She also said Plan B and other contraception options "will not be illegal when I am governor of the state of Wisconsin" and said at a recent debate that "miscarriage care and ectopic pregnancy treatment are not abortion."

Ramthun said he would work to provide additional resources to pregnancy crisis centers across the state and speed up the adoption process for women with unplanned pregnancies.

The 2020 election

Kleefisch has said the 2020 election was "rigged," but said she will not make decertification a priority.

While he has said the 2020 election was "maybe" stolen, Michels said decertifying the results of the 2020 election will not be a priority if elected governor. Michels has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who continues to make unfounded claims of widespread election fraud.

Ramthun continues to push for the legally and constitutionally impossible task of decertifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Wisconsin Elections Commission

Ramthun has called for dismantling the state's bipartisan elections commission and putting electoral duties under the Secretary of State, which does not currently oversee elections.

Kleefisch has also proposed abolishing the state agency and creating a new office within the state Department of Justice to oversee elections and investigate instances of voter fraud.

Michels' plan would drastically alter the Wisconsin Elections Commission, but stops short of abolishing the agency. Instead, Michels has said he would call the Legislature into a special session on his first day as governor to vote to remove the agency's six commissioners. He would also terminate all senior staff at the agency and require them to reapply under the newly appointed commission.

Taxes

Ramthun has suggested eliminating the property tax levy that funds the state's public school system, as well as the state income tax, while Michels said he would review every state department for "fraud and abuse" and seek cuts or the elimination of agencies. Kleefisch has proposed moving the state to a 3.54% flat tax as the first step toward eventually eliminating the state income tax.

Jobs and the economy

Michels has called for reducing corporate and individual income taxes and recruiting out-of-state veterans to attract and retain workers, increasing energy production, eliminating the personal property tax and increased spending on vocational-technical training programs.

Kleefisch's plan calls for eliminating the personal property tax on businesses, increasing apprenticeship and dual enrollment opportunities, restrictions on unemployment benefits and boosted talent attraction and energy production.

Speaking during a recent debate hosted by TMJ4, Ramthun said he would prohibit mask and vaccine mandates, enhance education and reduce taxes to address state labor shortage challenges.

Education

Michels, Kleefisch and Ramthun have all supported measures prohibiting instruction about systemic racism, known broadly as "critical race theory," and systemic sexism instruction.

All three candidates also support universal school choice, breaking up the Milwaukee Public Schools district and the creation of a "Parental Bill of Rights," to allow parents to sue a school district or school official if they don't allow parents to determine the names and pronouns used for the child while at school, review instructional materials and outlines used by the child's school and access any education-related information regarding the child, among other measures.

Crime

Michels proposes creating increased mandatory minimum penalties for felons found in possession of a firearm, replacing Green Bay's prison with a larger, modern facility, bail reform and incentivizing the hiring of more police officers. He also supports measures to reduce state funding to communities that seek to reduce police funding.

Kleefisch has campaigned on her pledge to hire at least 1,000 cops using part of the state's projected budget surplus. She has also proposed mandatory minimum bail for violent offenders and increased penalties for those who resist arrest, reckless driving and assault of a police officer.

Michels and Kleefisch have also said they would fire Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm, whose office recommended bail at just $1,000 for Darrell Brooks Jr. Prosecutors say Brooks drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, a Republican stronghold, just days after he was released in November. Six people died and dozens more were injured.

Ramthun has also expressed support for police and has proposed increased penalties and bail for offenders.

Paid family leave

All three Republicans spoke in favor of paid family leave, though did not provide details on what specific measures they would pursue. Democratic state lawmakers have proposed providing tax-funded payments to workers, while Republicans have made other proposals, including shifting Social Security payments.

Previous efforts to pass paid family leave by Democrats have failed to gain traction in the Republican-led Legislature.