Why does Ron Johnson traffic in misinformation?

Heading into his third statewide election, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has been trafficking in misinformation.
From stating mouthwash has been proven to kill COVID-19 to suggesting "Fake Trump protesters" helped organize the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol violence, Wisconsin's most prominent Republican has continuously peddled ideas that undermine government efforts to combat the pandemic and downplay the insurrection.
But the Oshkosh Republican is not alone. Websites like the Gateway Pundit — a site popular with conspiracy theorists — are pushing many of the same whoppers, including a recent false claim about athletes dropping dead after taking COVID-19 vaccines, which the NFL and health officials told the New York Times has no basis in fact.
Asked about his recent fabrications, Johnson's office said he has been trying to emphasize that "our federal health agencies should be concerned about reports on adverse reactions related to COVID-19 vaccines, and they should fully investigate and make their findings available to the American people."
After health officials and the company that makes Listerine rebuked Johnson's suggestion about mouthwash, Johnson said he was not promoting mouthwash as a vaccine alternative.
Johnson spokesperson Vanessa Ambrosini also pointed to several studies suggesting mouthwash can affect COVID-19, including one that found mouthwash may reduce viral load in the mouth, though the study did not find that it kills the virus in the nose or lungs, nor did it say is it a cure for the disease.
What Johnson may be doing, University of Texas at Austin School of Journalism assistant professor Josephine Lukito said, is filling an information void created by the rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic.
"We do see this a fair amount where conspiracy theories and misinformation on social media make their way into perhaps digital outlets like Gateway Pundit and Breitbart and then come out the mouth of a politician," she said.
Republicans proposed bill to cut spending, staffing at agencies that fail to follow state election laws
On the insurrection, Johnson read a Federalist article at a 2021 congressional hearing stating that “fake Trump protesters" were among those committing the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, adding, “I think these are the people that probably planned this."
There is no evidence that people pretending to be supporters of former President Donald Trump planned the insurrection. In fact, hundreds of those charged with crimes from trespassing to sedition are known, vocal supporters of the former president.
Johnson later walked back his speculative statement, telling the New York Times, "It might be a flawed part of the evidence, but why exclude it?"
Why is misinformation a problem?
In a 2010 study, Dartmouth College government professor Brendan Nyhan said the widespread circulation of non-truths "especially among sympathetic partisans" reinforces what he called a "partisan divide in factual beliefs."
"Once such beliefs take hold," Nyhan concluded, "few good options exist to counter them — correcting misperceptions is simply too difficult."
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy last July said health misinformation can cause confusion, increase mistrust and harm people's health in a 22-page call to action for Americans to curb the spread of misinformation.
"Lives are depending on it," he said to reporters at the White House when he issued his advisory, which referred to a study that found exposure to scientific-sounding misinformation reduces the chance that someone will get a COVID-19 vaccine.
In the report, Murthy encouraged tech firms to reduce the spread of misinformation, educators to teach media literacy, journalists to fact-check misinformation and public health experts to provide more context and answers to a sometimes confused public.
In November Johnson's YouTube account was suspended for one week because he posted vaccine misinformation. His video cited information from the Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System, a self-reporting system that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned is not an accurate gauge of a vaccine's risks, but which some conservatives have used to spread skepticism about the vaccine and government.
Such misinformation has been blamed for higher COVID-19 death rates in pro-Trump counties.
GOP players react
Brandon Scholz, a longtime Republican strategist, has fallen away from the party during the Trump era. But even he has become resigned to the idea that truth has become a muddle.
"I don't share your position that he's spreading misinformation because, number one, I'm not a scientist or doctor," he said, referring to Johnson's COVID-19 comments. "So I can't make that claim, that what he's saying is right or wrong."
In Scholz's view, calling Johnson's remarks misinformation constitutes taking sides on something that is a matter of opinion.
"The country's in a tough position because there is such a difference of opinion on what's right and what's wrong, what's treatable, what's not," he said. "That's a really different position that we've been in as a country, as voters (and) as people who have elected representatives" from any issue in the past, he added.
In 2007, several university professors, including a Yale Law School professor and a University of Oregon psychology professor, teamed up on a study about the "American culture war on fact."
In the study, the researchers found that people often find conforming to their groups' values to be more important — and far safer, socially — than dissenting when the facts would set people apart from their groups.
"As a way of avoiding dissonance and estrangement from valued groups, individuals subconsciously resist factual information that threatens their defining values," the study states.
"Statistically and factually, health experts have come out and said (mouthwash) does nothing to combat COVID-19," Lukito said. "When it comes to politicians, or when you're doubling down like this, you will reframe it as an opinion."
Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, one of the first Republicans in the state to acknowledge Biden won the election and a defender of the state's election process, declined to comment on Johnson's specific points.
But Bernier said his exploring alternative medical options is common among conservatives, who tend to be distrustful of bureaucrats like Anthony Fauci, who has served as the nation's top infectious disease expert under seven presidents, including four Republicans. Democrats, she said, think the government has the answer to everything.
"I'm not discouraging anyone from getting vaccines," she said. "I'm not discouraging anyone from using mouthwash or taking vitamin C or zinc or ivermectin or whatever is available out there that your medical professional will tell you to do. You know, do it all."
A poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov found that 52% of Republicans considered hydroxychloroquine an effective COVID-19 treatment despite the CDC finding that the drug did not reduce viral load or demonstrate clinical efficacy. Among Democrats, that figure was 13%.
UW-Madison journalism professor Mike Wagner, who studies political communication, said a likely reason for Johnson's approach is to rally his base.
Some of Johnson's comments promoting misinformation and critiquing trusted news sources are signs of "the culmination of a decades-long project on the right to try to discredit the media," Wagner said.
If Johnson were only to recommend vaccination and not suggest disproven alternative treatments, he would be subject to criticism "that he's being captured by the system," Wagner said.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, has also made numerous false statements about COVID-19, including that there have been "extremely high amounts of COVID vaccine deaths" and that COVID-19 was not dangerous.
Before her 2020 win, Taylor Green had been a promoter of the fringe online clique QAnon. While her comments earned her a permanent Twitter ban, they almost certainly endeared her to her Republican constituents. She is seeking reelection in 2022.
Trump, too, has repeatedly pushed false COVID-19 conspiracy theories. His rallies are still full, and his chances of regaining the presidency in 2024 should he choose to run — with Biden's approval rating down and the national deficit up — appear hopeful.
Scholz said Wisconsinites have become far too partisan these days for a single issue to separate supporters from voting for a person in their party.
"If you want to get right down to the crass facts, Democrats hate Ron Johnson and Republicans like him," he said. "And from here to November, that's not really going to change."
Virus Q&A: Answers to common questions about COVID-19 vaccines, travel and more
Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?
Yes, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up.
Government recommendations for using at-home tests haven't changed. People should continue to use them when a quick result is important.
"The bottom line is the tests still detect COVID-19 whether it is delta or alpha or omicron," says Dr. Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists.
Government scientists have been checking to make sure the rapid tests still work as each new variant comes along. And this week, the Food and Drug Administration said preliminary research indicates they detect omicron, but may have reduced sensitivity. The agency noted it's still studying how the tests perform with the variant, which was first detected in late November.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the FDA wanted to be "totally transparent" by noting the sensitivity might come down a bit, but that the tests remain important.
There are many good uses for at-home tests, Volk says. Combined with vaccination, they can make you more comfortable about gathering with family and friends.
If you've been exposed to a person who tested positive but you don't have symptoms, a rapid test five days later can give a good indication of whether you caught the virus. It can also help if you're not sure whether your runny nose or sore throat is COVID-19.
But consider the context when looking at results. If you feel sick after going out to a nightclub in an area with high infection rates, for example, you should look at a negative result from an at-home test with a little more skepticism, Volk says.
Following up with a PCR test is a good idea, she says. Those tests are more accurate and are done at testing sites and hospitals.
Can my pet get COVID-19?
Virus Outbreak-Viral Questions-Animals
Yes, pets and other animals can get the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but health officials say the risk of them spreading it to people is low.
Dogs, cats, ferrets, rabbits, otters, hyenas and white-tailed deer are among the animals that have tested positive, in most cases after contracting it from infected people.
While you don't have to worry much about getting COVID-19 from your pets, they should worry about getting it from you. People with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should avoid contact with pets, farm animals and wildlife, as well as with other people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"If you wouldn't go near another person because you're sick or you might be exposed, don't go near another animal," says Dr. Scott Weese at Ontario Veterinary College.
Not all infected pets get sick and serious illness is extremely rare. Pets that show symptoms typically get mildly ill, the CDC says.
Some zoos in the U.S. and elsewhere have vaccinated big cats, primates and other animals that are thought to be at risk of getting the virus through contact with people.
This particular coronavirus most likely jumped from animals to humans in the first place, sparking a pandemic because the virus spreads so easily between people. But it does not easily spread from animals to people. Minks are the only known animals to have caught the virus from people and spread it back, according to Weese.
Three countries in northern Europe recorded cases of the virus spreading from people to mink on mink farms. The virus circulated among the animals before being passed back to farmworkers.
How easily animals can get and spread the virus might change with different variants, and the best way to prevent the virus from spreading among animals is to control it among people, Weese says.
Is travel safe during the pandemic this holiday season?
It depends. It can be safe if you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but officials say people who haven't gotten the shots should delay travel.
Regardless of vaccination status, all travelers should keep taking precautions like avoiding indoor, unmasked crowds, says Dr. Keith Armitage, an infectious disease expert at Case Western Reserve University.
"The delta variant has really brought us back to an earlier time in the pandemic," he says.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says not to travel if you're sick, or if you tested positive for COVID-19 and your isolation period isn't over yet — even if you're fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people who decide to travel should get a COVID-19 test one to three days before travel and three to five days after returning.
All travelers must still wear masks on trains, planes and other indoor public transportation areas, the agency says.
Airlines say plane cabins are low risk since they have good air circulation and filtration. However, there is no requirement for vaccination or testing before domestic flights, and passengers can remove their face masks while eating or drinking.
Hotels aren't risky for the vaccinated as long as they wear masks around strangers, Armitage says. More fraught are family gatherings with unvaccinated individuals, particularly for those who are older or have health problems.
Health experts suggest looking at the case levels and masking rules in the place you are visiting before you travel.
Why can't some COVID-19 vaccinated people travel to the US?
Because they might not be vaccinated with shots recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization.
When lifting overseas travel restrictions in November, the U.S. required adults coming to the country to be fully vaccinated with shots approved or authorized by the FDA or allowed by WHO.
Among the most widely used vaccines that don't meet that criteria are Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and China's CanSino vaccine. Sputnik V is authorized for use in more than 70 countries while CanSino is allowed in at least nine countries. WHO still is awaiting more data about both vaccines before making a decision.
Vaccines recognized by the FDA and WHO undergo rigorous testing and review to determine they're safe and effective. And among the vaccines used internationally, experts say some likely won't be recognized by the agencies.
"They will not all be evaluated in clinical trials with the necessary rigor," said Dr. William Moss, executive director of the Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center.
An exception to the U.S. rule is people who received a full series of the Novavax vaccine in a late-stage study. The U.S. is accepting the participants who received the vaccine, not a placebo, because it was a rigorous study with oversight from an independent monitoring board.
The U.S. also allows entry to people who got two doses of any "mix-and-match" combination of vaccines on the FDA and WHO lists.
Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines?
Yes, COVID-19 boosters use the same recipe as the original shots, despite the emergence of the more contagious delta variant. The vaccines weren't tweaked to better match delta because they're still working well.
The vaccines work by training your body to recognize and fight the spike protein that coats the coronavirus and helps it invade the body's cells. Delta's mutations fortunately weren't different enough to escape detection.
The increased protection you might get from a booster adjusted to better match the delta or other variants would be marginal, says Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Manufacturing doses with a new formula would have also delayed the rollout of boosters.
Moderna and Pfizer are studying boosters tweaked for the delta and other variants to be ready if one's ever needed. Health authorities would have to decide if and when a vaccine formula swap would be worthwhile.
"What we don't know," Goepfert noted, "is if you have a delta vaccine compared to the regular vaccine, does it actually work better in preventing transmission or asymptomatic infection?"
The U.S. has authorized booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for certain people, and a few other countries also are using boosters of those shots or other COVID-19 vaccines.
Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?
Yes, combined with vaccination, home test kits for COVID-19 can add a layer of safety and reassurance by providing on-the-spot results during this second year of pandemic holidays.
"We will be using rapid tests to doublecheck everybody before we gather together," says Dr. Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists, who is planning a holiday meal with six vaccinated family members. "We'll be doing it as they come in the door."
Home kits are not as accurate as the PCR tests done in hospitals and at testing sites, Volk says. But they have the advantage of giving results within minutes instead of days.
Testing kits are available at drugstores without a prescription, and a box with two tests typically costs about $25. Swabs, testing solution and instructions are included.
Adults and teens can test themselves. An adult can test a child as young as 2. How-to videos on product websites can be helpful.
Most tests require swabbing about a half inch inside both nostrils, so it may tickle but doesn't hurt. You will get a positive result if the test detects a viral protein in your sample.
Home tests will miss some infections and in rare cases mistakenly indicate an infection. One popular test misses around 15 out of 100 infections — these are called "false negatives" — and gives a false positive result in about 1 in 100 people who aren't infected.
Test shortages were widely reported during the last COVID-19 surge, but new options have recently hit the market and major manufacturers such as Abbott Laboratories have ramped up production.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers other tips on ways to enjoy the holidays safely. Vaccination remains the best way to protect against the coronavirus.
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
There's no clear-cut definition for when a pandemic starts and ends, and how much of a threat a global outbreak is posing can vary by country.
"It's somewhat a subjective judgment because it's not just about the number of cases. It's about severity and it's about impact," says Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief.
In January 2020, WHO designated the virus a global health crisis "of international concern." A couple months later in March, the United Nations health agency described the outbreak as a "pandemic," reflecting the fact that the virus had spread to nearly every continent and numerous other health officials were saying it could be described as such.
The pandemic may be widely considered over when WHO decides the virus is no longer an emergency of international concern, a designation its expert committee has been reassessing every three months. But when the most acute phases of the crisis ease within countries could vary.
"There is not going to be one day when someone says, 'OK, the pandemic is over,'" says Dr. Chris Woods, an infectious disease expert at Duke University. Although there's no universally agreed-upon criteria, he said countries will likely look for sustained reduction in cases over time.
Scientists expect COVID-19 will eventually settle into becoming a more predictable virus like the flu, meaning it will cause seasonal outbreaks but not the huge surges we're seeing right now. But even then, Woods says some habits, such as wearing masks in public places, might continue.
"Even after the pandemic ends, COVID will still be with us," he says.
The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.