Will Tim Michels be on the ballot? 2 recent cases show the decision could go either way

An attempt to boot Donald Trump-backed GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels from the Aug. 9 primary ballot over address inconsistencies in his nominating forms won’t succeed if the Wisconsin Elections Commission follows what it did in two similar 2018 cases, though a split decision could send the matter to the courts, which blocked two candidates in 2020.

The state Democratic Party said Sunday that Michels, co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., failed to include his correct mailing address on his nomination forms, making thousands of signatures invalid. Michels’ campaign has dismissed the complaint as frivolous.

The complaint bears striking resemblance to discussions held by the commission four years ago on nomination papers filed by two judicial candidates. In those cases, the commission voted unanimously to approve ballot access for the two candidates.

However, increased partisan division on the commission, which is split evenly between three Republican appointees and three Democratic appointees, could result in a deadlock that ultimately sends the matter to the courts.

“Given it’s a high-profile race, it’s probably going to be a very political decision in the sense that you could see a 3-3 split,” said Kevin Kennedy, the state’s former top elections official who retired when the current Elections Commission was created in 2016.

“The commission has to approve ballot access,” Kennedy added. “I’m sure there will be all kinds of posturing and fighting on that because the statute does say the commission shall submit a certified list, so that could be the nature of the fight and that could end up in court as a result.”

The complaint against Michels, filed by a Madison voter supported by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, alleges the gubernatorial candidate did not include the municipality of his mailing address on many of his nomination papers. The majority of those papers list the village of Chenequa, but not Michels’ mailing address in Hartford, which is less than 15 miles to the north.

“Candidates must list their residential address and their municipality of residence for voting purposes,” according to the commission’s 2020 ballot access procedures document. “If the candidate has a mailing address that is different than their residential address, this needs to be added as well.”

“Michels claims to care about election integrity, even while courting Donald Trump and the extreme fringes of the Republican base by spreading lies about the 2020 election results,” Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler said in a statement. “Election integrity means following the law — and Tim Michels did not follow the laws laid out in Wisconsin statutes to file enough valid signatures to make the ballot for the August primary.”

Michels noted his campaign submitted 4,000 signatures, 3,861 of which have already been validated by commission staff. A total of 2,000 valid signatures are needed. Democrats have challenged all but 345 of Michels’ signatures.

“Tim Michels’ home, legal residence, voting address, acceptable mailing address and the address displayed in all online navigational maps, has been the same house in Waukesha County since 2008, despite any petty insider political mudslinging attempting to say otherwise,” Michels campaign manager Patrick McNulty said in a statement.

Kennedy said address discrepancies are relatively common during ballot access discussions but added that, in the absence of evidence of fraud, the agency may not necessarily apply the statute strictly as written. Past practice across prior agencies, administrative rules and court cases favor ballot access, especially when looking at how forms are prepared versus circulation, filing and signing issues, he added.

“I don’t think you can argue there’s any fraud here,” he said. “It’ll be a balance of what are the important factors in terms of ballot access and deception to the electorate, or is this just a partisan-based decision? Then it may break down on the technicalities of do you need four votes to certify, or was the staff’s actions enough. And that’s always a new fight.”

Staff recommendations likely won’t be made available until Thursday, WEC spokesperson Riley Vetterkind said.

Previous decisions

In January 2018, the commission took up a similar discussion for two circuit court judges, though formal complaints were not filed against the individual candidates’ signature papers.

William Kussel, a candidate for Menominee and Shawano County Circuit Court judge, listed the town of Wescott as his voting residence, while his mailing address listed the city of Shawano. In another, Price County Circuit Court judge candidate Mark Fuhr listed his voting address in the town of Worcester, while his mailing address listed the municipality of Phillips.

“In both cases, the United States Post Office website ZIP code finder indicates mail will be delivered if either municipality is listed on an envelope,” according to commission materials for the 2018 meeting.

The commission unanimously approved ballot access for Kussel and Fuhr.

For Michels, the Postal Service website automatically replaces the village of Chenequa with Hartland.

Other cases

Democratic Assembly candidate Patty Schachtner, who lost her reelection bid for the state Senate in 2020, said over the weekend she faces a complaint similar to the one against Michels.

“The Elections Commission has set out clear guidance to help candidates meet those requirements,” Schachtner said Sunday. “Mr. Michels has failed to follow those rules. I know because my campaign has unfortunately made the same mistake. The WEC should follow the rules.”

A copy of the complaint filed against Schachtner was not immediately available.

If the commission denies ballot access for Michels or fails to reach a decision, the matter could end up in the courts, though a decision would need to occur quickly as ballots for the Aug. 9 primary will begin going out in the mail in a matter of weeks.

In August 2020, the commission deadlocked on whether to allow Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins and vice presidential candidate Angela Walker on the November ballot, leaving the matter up to the courts. The issue stemmed from a complaint alleging Walker listed an incorrect address on thousands of her nominating papers, bringing her number of valid signatures below the required threshold to secure a spot on the ballot.

Candidates are required to list their current address on nominating petitions. Elections Commission guidance states that if any information is incorrect, the signatures must be rejected.

Commission staff recommended that ballot access for Hawkins and Walker be denied after rejecting the signatures on the flawed nomination papers. The commission held several votes on the matter but could not overcome a 3-3 deadlock between the GOP and Democratic appointees. Hawkins and Walker were left off the ballot as a result.

In a split decision that September, the Wisconsin Supreme Court said it was too late into the election season to grant relief to Hawkins and Walker and left them off the ballot.

