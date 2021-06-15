William Penterman holds narrow lead in 37th Assembly District special primary

William Penterman holds a 16-vote lead in the 37th Assembly District's Republican special primary, according to unofficial results Tuesday.

Penterman, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, received a total of 758 votes, providing a narrow lead over Maranatha Baptist University associate professor Jennifer Meinhardt, who received 742 votes, according to results from the counties of Dane, Dodge, Columbia and Jefferson. Votes are unofficial until formally canvassed and a recount also remains a possibility.

A total of eight Republicans were vying to run in the July 15 special election for the state Assembly seat, which was left vacant earlier this year when former Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, was elected to the state Senate.

If certified, Penterman will go on to face Democratic candidate Peter Adams, who ran unopposed Tuesday, and Independent Stephen Ratzlaff Jr., who ran unsuccessfully against Jagler for the seat in 2020, in the July 13 special election.