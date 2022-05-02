Wisconsin abortion ban could imminently take hold again, leaked Supreme Court opinion draft shows

Almost all abortions could soon become illegal in Wisconsin after a leaked majority opinion draft showed the U.S. Supreme Court’s plan to overturn the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade.

Wisconsin’s 19th-century abortion ban, made unenforceable by Roe, would not take hold until the majority opinion — if the court doesn’t change course — is published. That could happen by this summer.

If that happens, the “willful killing of an unborn quick child” would constitute a crime punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. There is an exception for when a mother’s life is in danger but not for rape or incest. That law was passed in 1849.

“The consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade cannot be overstated,” Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said on Twitter Monday evening, after a Politico story revealing the leaked draft broke. “This could have disastrous consequences for Wisconsinites — including Wisconsin women and their families — more than 70% of whom do not support overturning the Roe decision.”

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito called the court’s 1973 Roe decision an egregious one in a majority opinion draft obtained by Politico. An unnamed source told Politico that four other justices already voted to overturn Roe.

Republican Wisconsin politicians and gubernatorial candidates hoping to unseat Evers and implement anti-abortion laws celebrated the potentially forthcoming decision. Gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch said “It’s about time!” while candidate Kevin Nicholson shared the story and said, “I pray this is true.” Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, who announced his gubernatorial run last week, said he has “long worked for and prayed for this moment.”

The abortion ban would take hold as 61% of Wisconsinites say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 34% say it should be illegal in all or most cases, according to a Marquette Law School Poll administered in October.

The U.S. Supreme Court did not confirm nor deny the draft’s authenticity to various media outlets, but experts said the length and tone of the draft made it difficult to believe it was illegitimate.

Democrats lambasted the potential decision, which they said would destroy women’s reproductive rights, and called for Senate Democrats to abolish the filibuster and codify Roe.

“We have had almost 50 years to codify Roe into law; we can’t afford to wait one more day,” said state treasurer and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski, who planned to hold a press conference Monday night on the U.S. Supreme Court grounds.

“It has never been more clear why we need to abolish the filibuster and take immediate action to protect every person’s right to make decisions about their own bodies,” Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said in a statement.

U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry said he would “fight like hell” to protect abortion, and candidate Tom Nelson called for the U.S. Senate to hold “a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”

“If #SCOTUS is going to legislate from the bench and turn back the clock 50 years on #RoeVWade, then the Senate needs to pass my Women’s Health Protection Act, and if we need to eliminate the filibuster to get it done, we should do that too,” Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said on Twitter.

Attorney General Josh Kaul slammed the decision, saying “making abortion a felony in many parts of the country wouldn’t end abortion where it’s banned. What it would end is safe abortion, and it would mean that women would die unnecessarily.”

