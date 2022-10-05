Wisconsin AG candidates Eric Toney, Josh Kaul to debate in Madison on Oct. 27

Wisconsin attorney general candidates Eric Toney and Josh Kaul are scheduled to debate at the State Bar of Wisconsin headquarters in Madison later this month.
The debate has been set for 4 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the bar's headquarters at 5302 Eastpark Blvd. in Madison. The debate is scheduled to last an hour. The State Bar, WISC-TV in Madison and WisPolitics.com are sponsoring the event.
The event will be open to the public. WISC-TV will air the debate as well as livestream it at Channel3000.com. WKBT-TV in La Crosse also will televise the debate.
Toney, a Republican, is currently serving as the Fond du Lac County district attorney. Kaul, a Democrat, is trying to win a second term as attorney general.
Toney has been working to portray himself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor. Kaul has built his campaign around a lawsuit he filed seeking to undo Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban as well as his efforts to advance gun control legislation.
People are also reading…
The debate is the only one scheduled in the race so far. The election is Nov. 8.
State government reporter Mitchell Schmidt's top stories of 2021
It would be an understatement to say it’s difficult to select my top five stories from 2021.
Covering Wisconsin politics is anything but dull or slow (by my count I’ve had a little over 300 stories so far this year), but here are a few of the bigger impact stories I’ve had over the last 12 months.
I hope you’ve enjoyed reading my work as much as I’ve enjoyed covering Wisconsin, or at the very least have found these stories to be informative.
Covering the COVID-19 pandemic has been an exhausting endeavor. Whether discussing vaccines and face masks, the state’s use of billions in fed…
Another major storyline brought on by COVID-19 has been the pandemic’s impact on the state’s economy – specifically in terms of state unemploy…
As 2021 winds to a close, the battle over Wisconsin’s next 10-year political maps has only begun, with the Wisconsin Supreme Court looking to …
Once touted by former President Donald Trump as “the eighth wonder of the world,” southeast Wisconsin’s Foxconn project has, so far, failed to…
For a bit of good news, the World Dairy Expo confirmed in April that Dane County’s premier convention and exposition would remain in Madison t…