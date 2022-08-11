Wisconsin AG candidates pivot to general election, attack each other on public safety

Attorney general Republican nominee Eric Toney and Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul have pivoted to the general election by claiming the other is not able to handle the office’s public safety responsibilities, a preview of the attacks to come in the race over the next three months.

Toney, Fond du Lac County’s district attorney, who beat two opponents in a close Republican primary Tuesday night, said during an acceptance speech that Kaul had “turned his back on law enforcement.”

In his criticisms of Kaul’s leadership at the Department of Justice, Toney cites longer processing times at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and vacant prosecutor posts. Kaul has said lame-duck laws passed by Republicans before he took office have denied his department millions in needed funding.

“Unlike him, I promise to uphold the rule of law and make public safety my top priority as Attorney General,” Toney said on Twitter.

Toney defeated former state lawmaker Adam Jarchow and lawyer Karen Mueller in Tuesday’s primary with 37.5% of the vote. During the campaign, he used his decade of experience as a prosecutor to contrast himself with his main rival, Jarchow, who is a private practice lawyer.

Kaul’s campaign hit back at Toney early Wednesday.

Back in 2019, Toney’s office gave $500 bail to a nine-time felon who would go on to kill a firefighter during a shootout with police, said Sondra Milkie, Kaul’s campaign manager. Toney has said a name change prevented his office from identifying the man’s criminal history.

“Toney not only refused to take responsibility, but tried to divert attention by fanning the flames of the Big Lie,” Milkie said, referring to Toney’s lawsuit to remove five members of the Wisconsin Election Commission that he announced the day after the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel first reported on the botched bail case.

Milkie boosted Kaul’s experience as a federal prosecutor in Baltimore as well.

“As a federal prosecutor, Josh Kaul put murderers, gang members and drug traffickers behind bars, and as Attorney General, public safety has been his top priority,” Milkie said.

On Wednesday, Kaul appeared at the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association annual conference in Green Bay. A Department of Justice spokesperson was unable to provide a copy of Kaul’s remarks from the event.

The Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police and dozens of police chiefs and sheriffs have already endorsed Toney, who is branding himself as “law enforcement’s choice” for attorney general.