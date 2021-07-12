Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul announces run for reelection

He also pointed to his efforts to defend the integrity of Wisconsin’s election when former President Donald Trump and some Republicans tried to delegitimize President Joe Biden’s win.

“As your attorney general I’m going to keep standing up for our democracy,” Kaul said.

Going forward, he said he will fight to pass “commonsense gun safety measures” in the state, such as universal background checks, take steps to make schools safer and provide more support programs to those struggling with addiction.

“What I promise you is that we are going to work hard between now and election day to win this race, and with the support of everybody here, I am confident that we are going to have a great chance to win reelection in 2022,” Kaul said. “Let’s fight hard.”

GOP strategist Brandon Scholz said the smaller, “low-key” announcement is likely part of Kaul’s larger strategy, but the choice also may have been a “lost opportunity” for Kaul to showcase more of his campaign.

“It’s hard to get a feel for the campaign if there really wasn’t much there,” Scholz said.