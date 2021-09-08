 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin alcohol sales tax collections last year jumped at highest rate in almost 50 years
0 Comments

Wisconsin alcohol sales tax collections last year jumped at highest rate in almost 50 years

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alcohol tax collections boom

If you feel like you’ve been drinking more alcohol during the past year’s COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Wisconsin has the tax receipts to prove it.

Alcohol taxes collected in Wisconsin jumped nearly 17% in the fiscal year that ended June 30, according to state tax revenue data analyzed by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

That’s the largest jump since 1972, when the drinking age was lowered to 18 for a little more than a decade.

Data from the state Department of Administration and Legislative Fiscal Bureau show Wisconsin’s excise tax revenue on alcoholic beverage sales are projected to reach about $73.8 million, a 16.6% increase from the $63.3 million collected in the previous fiscal year.

While it’s difficult to fully evaluate COVID-19’s impact on state alcohol sales, the Policy Forum reports it’s likely that restrictions on gatherings and social events, paired with the mental and emotional toll of the ongoing pandemic, may have resulted in increased drinking habits in a state that already ranks high in alcohol consumption.

“For individuals, this period also may have generated increased stress about personal health and the health of loved ones, lost or reduced employment, fewer work or leisure activities, and challenges with school and child care,” according to the report. “During such a period, it is perhaps unsurprising that alcohol sales increased in Wisconsin.”

The Forum reports that the only other comparable jumps in state alcohol tax revenues over the last 60 years came in 1972, after the state increased the liquor and wine tax and lowered the legal drinking age, and in 1964, when it also increased the wine tax.

The largest annual increase between 2009 and 2020 was only 2.4%.

Alcohol taxes in Wisconsin are based on the volume of beverage sold, with beer taxed at about 6.5 cents per gallon and hard liquor taxed at $3.25 per gallon. Wine is taxed at 25 cents per gallon if the alcohol content is 14% or less by volume and 45 cents per gallon for wines with a higher alcohol content. Hard cider is taxed at 6 cents per gallon if the alcohol content is less than 7%, and if higher it is taxed the same as wine.

The Forum did not include in the report the state’s general 5% sales tax collected by alcohol retailers.

Public health concern

Wisconsin has the nation’s 48th-lowest beer tax rate, according to the Tax Foundation, a national tax policy think tank. The state ranks 43rd-lowest for wine tax rates and 41st-lowest for liquor.

“One consequence of this is that — despite the historic magnitude of this year’s revenue increase — its impact to state finances overall will be marginal,” according to the report. “However, the public health implications of increased alcohol consumption may be a greater concern.”

Global agency gives Wisconsin AAA bond rating for first time in decades

In 2019, Wisconsin ranked third in the nation in terms of the percentage of adults — 64.4% — who drink alcohol, higher than the neighboring states of Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan, according to the state Department of Health Services. Wisconsin adults who drink consume an average of 2.6 drinks per drinking occasion, higher than adults in other states.

The UW-Madison Population Health Institute reported in 2019 that binge drinking in Wisconsin costs almost $4 billion a year, or about $700 per state resident.

Hazardous roads

A Forum report released last December found that alcohol-related crash fatalities had risen significantly despite there being fewer drivers on the road because of the pandemic. Full-year data wasn’t available, according to the report, but preliminary data showed that total vehicle miles were down in the state by about 25% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 2019.

The report found that the number of alcohol-involved crash fatalities increased from 52 to 78 during the study period in 2020 compared with 2019.

In August 2019, the Forum reported that total deaths in Wisconsin related to drug and alcohol use had more than tripled since 1999. Such deaths include deaths in which alcohol is the primary cause, such as liver disease or alcohol poisoning, as well as fatal accidents in which the deceased person was intoxicated.

“In light of these and other considerations, it will be important to monitor alcohol sales closely to determine if the marked increase in sales and presumably consumption observed in fiscal year 2021 is a one-time byproduct of the pandemic or the beginning of a longer-term and possibly harmful trend,” the report said.

Year in review: The top Madison-area stories of 2020

It started out well enough. The Badgers were making a late-in-coming run at the Final Four. Hometown insurance behemoth American Family announced it was boosting its starting minimum wage to $20 an hour. Madison East Siders welcomed a new Pinney branch library.

The first two and a half months of the year feel like a different era, when news of a strange new virus infecting people in China was safely tucked away in the back pages of the newspaper and the heart-breaking images of a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of a 46-year-old Black man had yet to go viral.

Then came March and successive waves of closures, cancellations, lockdowns, furloughs, layoffs, infections and deaths. If the subsequent uprisings over the killing of George Floyd weren't enough to remind America that it has plenty of work to do to overcome racism, the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha tragically emphasized the point. And a divisive presidential election carried the tone of the year at the end.

While it may not be a year to look back on with particular fondness, 2020 no doubt is one to remember. Here's a look back at some of the top stories in the Madison area as they occurred.

Falling short: Wisconsin Badgers lose back-and-forth battle to Oregon Ducks in Rose Bowl
College Sports
breaking topical

Falling short: Wisconsin Badgers lose back-and-forth battle to Oregon Ducks in Rose Bowl

  • COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW
  • 0

It marked the fourth consecutive loss in the Rose Bowl for UW, and the first time since 2013 that the program lost its final two games of the year.

West Side homicide victim was 20-year-old man, Madison police say
State and Regional
breaking

West Side homicide victim was 20-year-old man, Madison police say

  • SHANZEH AHMAD
  • 0

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Sunday the victim who officers found in an apartment at 1905 McKenna Blvd. shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday was a 20-year-old African American male.

Gold rush: San Francisco 49ers head to Super Bowl LIV after running past Green Bay Packers 37-20
Football

Gold rush: San Francisco 49ers head to Super Bowl LIV after running past Green Bay Packers 37-20

  • JASON WILDE For the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

With the Green Bay defense failing to lay a hand on 49ers running back Raheem Mostert for much of the first half and the Aaron Rodgers-led offense committing two turnovers and failing to convert a third down yet again during a scoreless first 30 minutes, the Packers dug themselves a 27-0 halftime deficit on their way to a demoralizing 37-20 loss.

Texas superintendent Matthew Gutierrez to be next Madison schools leader
State and Regional

Texas superintendent Matthew Gutierrez to be next Madison schools leader

  • LOGAN WROGE
  • Updated
  • 0

Gutierrez, superintendent of the school district in Seguin, Texas, was announced Friday as the Madison School Board's pick to lead the district.

+2
Wisconsin's first case of new coronavirus from China is resident of Dane County
State and Regional

Wisconsin's first case of new coronavirus from China is resident of Dane County

  • DAVID WAHLBERG
  • Updated
  • 0

The person returned to Dane County Regional Airport after a trip to Beijing Jan. 30 and went directly to UW Hospital's emergency room, officials said.

Madison police investigating homicide on North Blair Street
State and Regional

Madison police investigating homicide on North Blair Street

  • STATE JOURNAL STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

Officers found the victim, believed to be an adult male, in the 100 block of North Blair Street about 3:45 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

+3
Zor Shrine Circus to present last Dane County performances with elephants
State and Regional

Zor Shrine Circus to present last Dane County performances with elephants

  • HOWARD HARDEE
  • Updated
  • 0

This weekend's performances at the Alliant Energy Center will be the last with elephants in Dane County as a contract between the circus and the venue expires. 

Tony Evers vetoes $250 million Republican tax cut legislation
Govt-and-politics

Tony Evers vetoes $250 million Republican tax cut legislation

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

Tony Evers said he vetoed the legislation, which uses surplus revenue, because it doesn't invest in the state's schools. 

+3
Swiss cheese comes out on top at World Cheese Championship in Madison
State and Regional

Swiss cheese comes out on top at World Cheese Championship in Madison

  • JANE BURNS For the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Despite no Wisconsin cheeses finishing in the final top three, state producers dominated the competition, earning 45 gold medals out of 132 categories.

+4
UW-Madison moving to online instruction amid COVID-19 coronavirus uncertainty
State and Regional

UW-Madison moving to online instruction amid COVID-19 coronavirus uncertainty

  • KELLY MEYERHOFER
  • Updated
  • 0

This decision is unprecedented for Wisconsin's largest university and taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Tony Evers orders all Wisconsin schools to close amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
State and Regional

Tony Evers orders all Wisconsin schools to close amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

The closure order, to take effect no later than 5 p.m. on March 18, affects nearly 1 million Wisconsin children in grades K-12 in public and private schools.

+2
2 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin confirmed
State and Regional

2 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin confirmed

  • MATTHEW DeFOUR
  • Updated
  • 0

One was a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County; the other was a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County.

+3
Man charged in 12-year-old murder of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann
State and Regional

Man charged in 12-year-old murder of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • Updated
  • 0

David A. Kahl, 53, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

+5
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close statewide in response to COVID-19 pandemic
Govt-and-politics

Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close statewide in response to COVID-19 pandemic

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • Updated
  • 0

Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order represents a shift from the governor's position last week, when he said he did not plan on issuing such an order.

+2
UW Police Department investigating double homicide at UW Arboretum
State and Regional

UW Police Department investigating double homicide at UW Arboretum

  • SHELLEY K. MESCH
  • Updated
  • 0

A jogger saw a man and a woman lying in a ditch at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

+2
Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky wins state Supreme Court race
Govt-and-politics

Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky wins state Supreme Court race

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

Jill Karofsky's win over Dan Kelly cuts the court's conservative majority to 4-3, giving liberals a chance to take back control in 2023.

+4
Madison chosen for F-35 mission; Truax to get first jets in 2023
State and Regional

Madison chosen for F-35 mission; Truax to get first jets in 2023

  • CHRIS HUBBUCH
  • Updated
  • 0

The U.S. Air Force announced the final selection of the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing, capping more than three years of study and deep community division over the planes, which come with the promise of jobs and new construction but also noise and pollution.

+5
Tony Evers signs 'imperfect' COVID-19 response package
Govt-and-politics

Tony Evers signs 'imperfect' COVID-19 response package

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT and DAVID WAHLBERG Wisconsin State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

While applauded as a good first step, Democratic members, as well as public safety and health officials, have criticized the bill for not allocating more state funding to respond to the pandemic.

+6
'She was fearless': Black community leader, publisher Milele Chikasa Anana dies at 86
State and Regional

'She was fearless': Black community leader, publisher Milele Chikasa Anana dies at 86

  • EMILY HAMER
  • Updated
  • 0

For 30 years, "Ms. Milele" was the publisher of UMOJA magazine and a prominent leader in Madison's black community. She was "short in stature but mighty in force." 

+6
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down stay-at-home order; Dane County institutes local order
Govt-and-politics

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down stay-at-home order; Dane County institutes local order

  • RILEY VETTERKIND and MITCHELL SCHMIDT Wisconsin State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Tony Evers and legislative Republicans will need to work quickly to come up with a replacement plan.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting; suspect hospitalized, police say
State and Regional

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting; suspect hospitalized, police say

  • jrichgels
  • Updated
  • 0

Authorities identified the victim of a Friday night homicide as Nang Yee Lee, who died Monday. The suspect is hospitalized.  

+6
Dane County takes first tentative steps toward getting back to business
State and Regional

Dane County takes first tentative steps toward getting back to business

  • STATE JOURNAL STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

The Vilas Zoo, Goodman Pool, beaches and movie theaters are among the places not opening yet.

+16
Madison mayor imposes curfew after rioting, looting Downtown
Govt-and-politics

Madison mayor imposes curfew after rioting, looting Downtown

  • STATE JOURNAL STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

There were signs early Sunday that the violence was spreading into other parts of the city.

+5
University of Alaska president withdraws as sole finalist in UW System president search
State and Regional

University of Alaska president withdraws as sole finalist in UW System president search

  • KELLY MEYERHOFER
  • Updated
  • 0

"It’s clear they have important process issues to work out," the candidate said.

+22
Protesters tear down statues, punch senator, set small fire in Madison after arrest of Black activist
State and Regional

Protesters tear down statues, punch senator, set small fire in Madison after arrest of Black activist

  • EMILY HAMER
  • Updated
  • 0

Protesters tore down statues of Forward and a Union Civil War colonel, assaulted a state senator and set a small fire in a city building Downtown on Tuesday night after the arrest of a Black activist seen causing a disturbance in a restaurant earlier in the day.

Madison School Board votes to pull police from high schools
State and Regional

Madison School Board votes to pull police from high schools

  • EMILY HAMER
  • Updated
  • 0

School Board President Gloria Reyes said the decision to pull police from Madison's four main high schools is effective immediately. 

Man shot at Far East Side motel, police searching for suspect
State and Regional

Man shot at Far East Side motel, police searching for suspect

  • ED TRELEVEN
  • Updated
  • 0

Madison police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night at a Far East Side motel that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

+3
Carlton Jenkins chosen as superintendent of the Madison School District
State and Regional

Carlton Jenkins chosen as superintendent of the Madison School District

  • LOGAN WROGE
  • Updated
  • 0

The Madison School Board chose Carlton Jenkins, a superintendent of a suburban Twin Cities school district, over another finalist for the job. He starts Aug. 4.

+7
Businesses adapt as Dane County mask order takes effect
Govt-and-politics

Businesses adapt as Dane County mask order takes effect

  • CHRIS HUBBUCH
  • Updated
  • 0

As a Dane County public health order requiring face coverings in all indoor spaces outside the home took effect Monday, businesses offered mixed views on mandates, though for many retailers it was business as (the new) usual.

Madison police investigating Southwest Side shooting as homicide after 1 man dies
State and Regional

Madison police investigating Southwest Side shooting as homicide after 1 man dies

  • SHANZEH AHMAD
  • Updated
  • 0

There was no update on the second victim from the shooting at Schroeder Road and Chapel Hill Road Saturday night. 

+4
Suspect in Madison homicide identified as 13-year-old victim's father
State and Regional
top story

Suspect in Madison homicide identified as 13-year-old victim's father

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • Updated
  • 0

Travis M. Christianson, 44, is tentatively charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Joe Biden, other speakers will not attend DNC in Milwaukee, citing COVID-19 concerns
Govt-and-politics
breaking topical top story

Joe Biden, other speakers will not attend DNC in Milwaukee, citing COVID-19 concerns

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • 0

Republican President Donald Trump also has caused controversy for saying he might deliver acceptance speech at White House.

+3
Chief: East Side shooting that injured 11-year-old girl 'a new low' in recent gun violence
State and Regional

Chief: East Side shooting that injured 11-year-old girl 'a new low' in recent gun violence

  • ED TRELEVEN
  • Updated
  • 0

The girl was in a car that was struck by gunfire late Tuesday morning on East Washington Avenue.

+3
Big Ten cancels fall football, fall sports, hopes to move season to spring
College Sports

Big Ten cancels fall football, fall sports, hopes to move season to spring

  • COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW
  • Updated
  • 0

The conference decided — after meetings between presidents and athletic directors, and outcry from players, coaches, politicians and fans — to cancel the fall sports season and will attempt to move football to the spring semester.

+2
'Absolutely horrific': Madison responds to Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
State and Regional

'Absolutely horrific': Madison responds to Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

  • EMILY HAMER
  • Updated
  • 0

"The video that came out of Kenosha is absolutely horrific. I don’t understand how people can watch it and not be here," one Madison protester said. 

Heat burst Bucks' bubble: Miami sends Giannis-less Milwaukee packing, advances to Eastern Conference finals
College Sports

Heat burst Bucks' bubble: Miami sends Giannis-less Milwaukee packing, advances to Eastern Conference finals

  • TIM REYNOLDS Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The fifth-seeded Heat finished off an upset of the NBA’s best regular-season team Tuesday, topping the Milwaukee Bucks 103-94 in Game 5 of their East semifinal series — while Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league’s reigning MVP, couldn’t play because of a sprained right ankle.

+3
UW-Madison moves to all-online classes amid growing COVID-19 case count
State and Regional

UW-Madison moves to all-online classes amid growing COVID-19 case count

  • KELLY MEYERHOFER
  • Updated
  • 0

UW-Madison is pausing in-person instruction for at least two weeks and quarantining more than 2,200 students living in two dorms.

+11
Tommy Bartlett Show to close permanently after losing 2020 season to COVID-19 pandemic
State and Regional
alert top story

Tommy Bartlett Show to close permanently after losing 2020 season to COVID-19 pandemic

  • jrichgels
  • Updated
  • 0

After 69 years as one of the leading attractions in the Wisconsin Dells area, the Tommy Bartlett Show announced Wednesday that it would close permanently after losing the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic.

+3
Madison police, federal law enforcement find no evidence biracial woman was attacked
State and Regional

Madison police, federal law enforcement find no evidence biracial woman was attacked

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • Updated
  • 0

Police are not recommending charges against Althea Bernstein, saying there is a difference between someone trying to deceive law enforcement and not being able to corroborate a report of a crime.

+4
With record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Wisconsin opens overflow facility
State and Regional

With record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Wisconsin opens overflow facility

  • DAVID WAHLBERG
  • Updated
  • 0

The alternate care facility at State Fair Park in West Allis may begin taking patients Thursday.

+2
30-year-old Madison man killed, 2 teens hospitalized in Far West Side triple shooting, Madison police say
State and Regional

30-year-old Madison man killed, 2 teens hospitalized in Far West Side triple shooting, Madison police say

  • BARRY ADAMS and LOGAN WROGE Wisconsin State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

The two victims, ages 17 and 18, who were taken to a local hospital, suffered significant injuries but were expected to survive, acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said Saturday night.

+5
'Relief': Downtown Madison bursts into celebration as Joe Biden wins presidency
State and Regional

'Relief': Downtown Madison bursts into celebration as Joe Biden wins presidency

  • LOGAN WROGE and BARRY ADAMS Wisconsin State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

A small crowd Downtown Saturday morning before the race was called turned into hundreds of people honking horns, cheering and waving signs after Biden was declared the winner, while some Trump supporters turned out in protest.

Trump campaign files for recount in Dane, Milwaukee counties
Govt-and-politics

Trump campaign files for recount in Dane, Milwaukee counties

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

"We understand the eyes of the world will be on these Wisconsin counties over the next few weeks,"  Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said.

Madison East High School student may be youngest yet to die of COVID-related illness in Wisconsin
State and Regional

Madison East High School student may be youngest yet to die of COVID-related illness in Wisconsin

  • ELIZABETH BEYER and DAVID WAHLBERG Wisconsin State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Isai Morocho, 16, was “a caring friend and family member with a ready smile and great sense of humor,” his principal said. 

+2
Search continues for pilot of Madison-based F-16 jet that crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Govt-and-politics

Search continues for pilot of Madison-based F-16 jet that crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

  • jrichgels
  • Updated
  • 0

The jet from the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison crashed Tuesday night. The status of the pilot remains unknown.

+7
UW Health workers among first in state to get COVID-19 vaccine
State and Regional

UW Health workers among first in state to get COVID-19 vaccine

  • DAVID WAHLBERG
  • Updated
  • 0

St. Mary's and Meriter expect to get vaccine soon.

+2
Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump's election challenge; electors vote for Joe Biden
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump's election challenge; electors vote for Joe Biden

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

The flurry of activity caps off a tumultuous post-election saga in Wisconsin that has now concluded.

+126
Photos of the year: A look back at the Wisconsin State Journal's top photos of 2020
State and Regional
alert top story topical

Photos of the year: A look back at the Wisconsin State Journal's top photos of 2020

  • AMBER ARNOLD, STEVE APPS and JOHN HART Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A look back at the year 2020 through the lens of Wisconsin State Journal photographers John Hart, Amber Arnold and Steve Apps

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisconsinEye Invites You To Be in the Know! E-Newsletters Subscription

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News