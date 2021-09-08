Wisconsin alcohol sales tax collections last year jumped at highest rate in almost 50 years

The Forum reports that the only other comparable jumps in state alcohol tax revenues over the last 60 years came in 1972, after the state increased the liquor and wine tax and lowered the legal drinking age, and in 1964, when it also increased the wine tax.

The largest annual increase between 2009 and 2020 was only 2.4%.

Alcohol taxes in Wisconsin are based on the volume of beverage sold, with beer taxed at about 6.5 cents per gallon and hard liquor taxed at $3.25 per gallon. Wine is taxed at 25 cents per gallon if the alcohol content is 14% or less by volume and 45 cents per gallon for wines with a higher alcohol content. Hard cider is taxed at 6 cents per gallon if the alcohol content is less than 7%, and if higher it is taxed the same as wine.

The Forum did not include in the report the state’s general 5% sales tax collected by alcohol retailers.

Public health concern

Wisconsin has the nation’s 48th-lowest beer tax rate, according to the Tax Foundation, a national tax policy think tank. The state ranks 43rd-lowest for wine tax rates and 41st-lowest for liquor.