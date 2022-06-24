Wisconsin anti-abortion rights groups thrilled but eager to see criminal ban enforced, expanded

Anti-abortion rights advocates rejoiced after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade Friday, but the decision striking down the constitutional guarantee to an abortion marks a new beginning to their efforts to ensure sweeping anti-abortion laws in Wisconsin remain in place, are enforced and are strengthened.
Anti-abortion rights group Wisconsin Family Action's president Julaine Appling on Friday called for prosecutors around the state to enforce Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban first passed in 1849 despite some of their pledges not to. It remains unclear whether that law is active, and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin already said they're not offering abortions for now.
"We're calling on the Attorney General Josh Kaul and all the district attorneys around the state to do their job and to enforce that law," Appling said.
But her group's efforts will go beyond enforcing the law.
"We do need to look at that 1849 law and in my opinion, shore it up," she said.
Some anti-abortion rights groups, like Pro-Life Wisconsin, want to alter a provision in the state's near-complete abortion ban that allows abortions for when it's necessary to save the mother's life.
"The shackles of the Roe/Casey legal regime have been thrown off and now Wisconsin and every other state in our nation is free to ban abortion without exception," Pro-Life Wisconsin legislative director Matt Sande said Friday.
Sande said earlier this week he dislikes the provision allowing exceptions for when a woman’s life is in danger because “we want to remove the broad and undefined ‘life-of-the-mother’ exception and replace it with language requiring equal care for mother and child and granting the physician immunity if he or she follows the requirement.”
Appling said she's on the same page as Sande.
"Look, we know that today, medically, it's not either or," she said. "You don't either save the mother or the baby, both can be saved now. But if the baby dies in the process of trying to save the mother's life that's far different from killing a baby intentionally hoping to save the mother's life."
But abortions are sometimes the only procedure that can save a patient’s life, according to a 2019 joint statement by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and Physicians for Reproductive Health.
"But in the meantime, we also need to make sure that we, organizationally, are promoting the pregnancy care centers all over the state," she said. "They do fabulous work all the time. But they are even more critical right now."
"Eventually in Wisconsin," Appling said, "We need to make sure that our Constitution provides protection for the unborn from the moment of conception."
Mandela Barnes
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
Where Wisconsin's top 10 gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidates stand on abortion
Six months out from the November election, Republican and Democratic senatorial and gubernatorial candidates could hardly differ more on abortion policy.
Gov. Tony Evers
RUTHIE HAUGE, THE CAPITAL TIMES
Rebecca Kleefisch
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Kevin Nicholson debate
SCOTT BAUER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Management consultant and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson has called himself "100% pro-life" and said he prays Roe gets overturned.
While he once supported abortion rights, Nicholson said in a survey that he would ban abortions in all cases.
"I’m honored to be the only candidate for governor endorsed by both Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Family Action PAC," he said in a statement.
As governor, Nicholson said he would "(end) state funding of Planned Parenthood and (support) existing pregnancy resource centers around our state."
Timothy Ramthun
RUTHIE HAUGE
State Rep. Tim Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who is running for governor, also has called himself "100% pro-life."
Ramthun and Nicholson are the only two gubernatorial candidates endorsed by Pro-Life Wisconsin, a group that opposes abortion ban exceptions for rape, incest or the life and health of the mother.
He also voted against a package of anti-abortion legislation because they contained exceptions for when abortion would be permitted.
"A child should never suffer for the sins of their mothers or fathers, and all life is sacred," he said in a statement.
Anti-abortion demonstrators march past the Supreme Court in Washington during the 2015 March for Life, which protests the high court's landmark 1973 decision that declared a constitutional right to abortion.