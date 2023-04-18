The state Assembly on Tuesday passed bills that would increase penalties for carjacking and prevent state agencies and local governments from banning gas-powered vehicles and equipment.

Senate Bill 76 would put state vehicle theft statutes into a new carjacking category and boost the maximum prison sentence for carjacking from 40 to 60 years.

The bill has bipartisan support in both legislative chambers, passing 80-18 Tuesday and 23-8 last month in the Senate.

The proposal is supported by several law enforcement agencies, including the Badger State Sheriff's Association, Milwaukee Police Association and the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association Inc., as well as the National Insurance Crime Bureau and the Wisconsin Insurance Alliance. No groups have registered in opposition.

The measure now heads to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who can sign the bill into law or veto it.

Assembly Bills 141 and 142, both of which passed along party-line votes, would bar state agencies and local governments from prohibiting the sale or use of vehicles or equipment based on their power source.

Rep. Ellen Schutt, the bills' co-author, said in a public hearing last week the proposals aim to prevent state and local officials from pursuing efforts to mandate the phasing out of gas-powered vehicles, lawn mowers, snowblowers and the like. In Minnesota, Democratic lawmakers earlier this year introduced a bill to ban the sale of new gas-powered lawn mowers and other garden equipment by 2025.

“The responsibility should be on people, if they believe so, to educate and convince others to switch from their gas-powered machines to electric,” Schutt, R-Clinton, said at the hearing. “The government should not be forcing individuals to buy certain products, eliminate competition and destroy the free market.”

Rep. Christine Sinicki, D-Milwaukee, criticized the bills as "a big waste of time."

"These bills are unnecessary," Sinicki said. "These bills are really a solution that is looking for a problem that does not exist.”

Bill supporters said last week there are no formal discussions in Wisconsin to prohibit the sale or use of gas-powered vehicles or equipment, but pointed to initiatives like the Clean Economy Coalition of Wisconsin, which Evers formally launched last month. The coalition's goals include advancing "policies that support a 100 percent carbon-free state by 2050."

The bills have been supported by more than a dozen organizations, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Kwik Trip Inc. and the American Petroleum Institute, as well as conservative groups such as Americans For Prosperity and the Koch Cos. Public Sector.

The American Lung Association and environmental groups Wisconsin Conservation Voters and Green Fire Wisconsin have opposed the bills.

The bills head to the state Senate for consideration.

