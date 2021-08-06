Wisconsin Assembly Republican subpoenas election materials in hint at Arizona-style recount

"As politicians in this state and across the country try to abuse their power to predetermine election results, we are reminded our fight to protect the right of every eligible person to vote has never been more important," he said.

Wisconsin election investigations include an election audit requested by top Republicans that is being conducted by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau. Brandtjen said her constituents worry the audit is taking too long, and is too open-ended.

They also include an expanded election review initiated by Vos, who has hired former conservative Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as special counsel in addition to more full time investigators.

Vos has already agreed to pay the former justice $44,000 — $11,000 in taxpayer dollars every month between July and October — to lead the investigation.

Vos had originally hired two retired police detectives, at taxpayer expense, to review the election under the supervision of Gabelman. Vos told The Associated Press the two officers had quit earlier this month.