The state Assembly is scheduled to vote Tuesday on bills that would increase penalties for carjacking and prevent state agencies or local governments to prohibit the sale or use of vehicles or devices based on their power source.

Among the bills on the Assembly's Tuesday agenda, Senate Bill 76 would reclassify state statutes that apply to operating a vehicle without the owner's consent into a new category for carjacking. The measure would also increase the felony classification for taking an individual's vehicle by force and threatening the owner with a weapon from a Class C felony to a Class B felony. The change would increase the maximum prison penalty from 40 years to 60.

Supporters of the bill say it's necessary to address increased incidents of vehicle theft, primarily in Milwaukee.

The bill passed the Senate last month along a 23-8 vote, with Democratic lawmakers Sens. Tim Carpenter, of Milwaukee, Brad Pfaff, of Onalaska, and Robert Wirch, of Somers, joining their Republican colleagues to support the measure.

The proposal has been supported by several law enforcement agencies, including the Badger State Sheriff's Association, Milwaukee Police Association and the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association, Inc., as well as the National Insurance Crime Bureau and the Wisconsin Insurance Alliance. No groups have registered in opposition to the bill.

If passed by the Assembly, the measure would head to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who can sign the bill into law or veto it.

Assembly Bills 141 and 142 would bar state agencies and local governments from implementing any sort of ban on the use or sale of a device or motor vehicle based on the energy source.

Rep. Ellen Schutt, the bills' co-author, said in a public hearing last week the proposals aim to prevent state and local officials from pursuing efforts to mandate the phasing out of gas-powered vehicles and devices like lawn mowers and snow blowers. In Minnesota, Democratic lawmakers earlier this year introduced a bill to ban the sale of new gas-powered lawn mowers and other garden equipment by 2025.

“The responsibility should be on people, if they believe so, to educate and convince others to switch from their gas-powered machines to electric,” Schutt, R-Clinton, said at a public hearing on the bill last week. “The government should not be forcing individuals to buy certain products, eliminate competition and destroy the free market.”

Bill authors said last week there are no formal discussions in Wisconsin to prohibit the sale or use of gas-powered vehicles or equipment, but pointed to initiatives like the Clean Economy Coalition of Wisconsin, which Evers formally launched last month. The coalition's goals include advancing "policies that support a 100 percent carbon-free state by 2050."

The bills have been supported by more than a dozen organizations, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Business, Kwik Trip, Inc., and the American Petroleum Institute, as well as conservative groups like Americans For Prosperity and the Koch Companies Public Sector. The American Lung Association and environmental groups Wisconsin Conservation Voters and Green Fire Wisconsin have opposed the bills.

If passed by the Assembly, the bills would head to the state Senate for consideration.

The Assembly is also slated to vote on a pair of joint resolutions honoring the lives of former Democratic Gov. Tony Earl, who served as the state's 41st governor from 1983 to 1987 and died Feb. 23 at age 86, and former University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, who died Feb. 17 of cancer at age 67.

Lawmakers will also vote on a joint resolution congratulating the UW-Madison women's hockey team for winning the the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Hockey National Championship last month.

