Wisconsin Assembly to vote on measures seeking control over federal funds, congressional term limits

The Republican-led Assembly is slated to vote Wednesday on a pair of constitutional amendments to give Republicans final say over how the governor spends federal funds allocated to the state, as well as call for a Constitutional convention to discuss term limits for members of Congress.

The proposed constitutional amendments come as the Legislature takes up a flurry of bills before both chambers adjourn from session in a matter of weeks. Other bills before the Assembly Wednesday would raise the minimum age for buying tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21, protect firearm and ammunition manufacturers from certain lawsuits and require employers to allow proof of prior COVID-19 infection — known as natural immunity — as an alternative to vaccination and regular testing.

Legislative Republicans, who lack the votes needed to overturn a veto by Gov. Tony Evers, have increasingly turned to constitutional amendments as a means of bypassing the Democratic governor.

Such measures would need to pass the Senate and Assembly in two successive sessions before going to voters in a referendum. The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment.

One of the amendments before the Assembly would prohibit any executive branch official or department from allocating any federal dollars without first securing approval from a legislative committee, which officials have said would likely be the GOP-led budget committee. The measure has already passed the Senate along a party line vote, with all Democratic lawmakers opposed.

Currently, the governor has sole discretion over how federal funds are spent, but there has been a growing push among legislative Republicans seeking more control over how the executive office doles out federal funds — primarily in recent years as the federal government pumped billions of stimulus dollars into the state to help address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers has vetoed several efforts in recent years by Republicans seeking control over federal funds.

Another constitutional amendment before the Assembly would call for a Constitutional convention to consider term limits for Congressional delegates — a measure that narrowly passed the Senate on a 17-15 vote in a late-night session Tuesday.

If passed, Wisconsin will become the fifth state to call for such a convention. It requires 34 states to formally convene a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0