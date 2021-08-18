Wisconsin attorney general files lawsuit to remove Walker-appointee from DNR board

The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a lawsuit to remove the GOP-appointed head of the Department of Natural Resources after the chair refused to relinquish the position to Evers’ appointee for months.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that the Wisconsin DOJ filed a complaint in Dane County Circuit Court to prevent Frederick Prehn, a then-Gov. Scott Walker appointee whose term expired in May, from continuing to unlawfully serve on the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board.

“Dr. Prehn’s term is over. His attempt to remain on the Natural Resources Board indefinitely, in defiance of the will of the voters, is fundamentally undemocratic,” Kaul said in a statement. “We’re asking for a clear ruling that Dr. Prehn is no longer a member of the Natural Resources Board.”

Prehn, a Wausau dentist, was appointed to the DNR board by Walker in 2015 and has served as chair since 2019.