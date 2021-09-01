Wisconsin backs down on regulating swimming pool rental app Swimply

Wisconsin regulators have backed down on demands that operators of a startup that allows private homeowners to rent their swimming pools by the hour said would kill their business.
The regulators told Swimply in April that pools offered for rent would have to be treated the same as large, public swimming pools. That meant a pool's owner would have to obtain a license and meet construction requirements that are more onerous.
But on Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection notified attorneys for Swimply that most pools offered for rent would not have to meet those higher standards.
"However, whether any particular pool would be subject to public pool licensing requirements would depend on the facts of the situation for each individual pool," the agency said.
Swimply co-founder Asher Weinberger, who is also its chief operating officer, said Wednesday he was "thrilled" with the change in direction. And Luke Berg, an attorney with the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty that represented the startup, said they were grateful that state regulators "took a reasonable approach in their review of their regulations and confirmed that Swimply can legally operate in Wisconsin."
An official with the regulatory agency in April cited a Wisconsin law to Swimply that says a pool becomes public, and subject to licensing, if it is used on a regular basis by people other than the residents where it's located.
Swimply argued that the state was interpreting the law incorrectly, inconsistently applying it and exceeding its regulatory authority.
Wisconsin was the first state to push back against Swimply, which started in 2018 with four pools in New Jersey but has taken off during the pandemic as more people looked for private spaces to swim and have fun. The business works like an Airbnb for swimming pools, with private homeowners listing their pools on the website and app.
Swimply's attorneys threatened in July to file a lawsuit if the state didn't back off. Wisconsin was the only state that had challenged Swimply or that the business has threatened to sue, said WILL spokeswoman Erin Collins.
Most of the pools on Swimply are in warm weather locations, but it recently entered the Wisconsin market.
High school girls swimming preview: 10 swimmers and divers you need to know this season
Izzy Enz, jr., Madison Edgewood
A state champion in four events in the spring: 200 and 500 freestyles, and 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Enz is ranked 10th in the state and 260th nationally for the class of 2023.
Abby Reid, sr., Madison Edgewood
The University of Wisconsin recruit won the 100 and 50 freestyle events at state, as well as the 200 freestyle relay team. She is ranked eighth in the state and 303 nationally among seniors.
Anna teDuits, sr., Madison Edgewood
teDuits placed second in the 50 freestyle at state and won the 100 backstroke. She also won two relay races: 200 medley and 400 freestyle. A UW commit, teDuits ranks 11th in the state and 413th nationally in her class.
Quinn Weygandt, sr., Madison West
As arguably the top swimmer of the nine seniors on this season’s Madison West team, Weygandt will compete in the individual medley and freestyle races, according to coach Amanda Ellmaker. In the class of 2022, Weygandt is the 23rd-ranked swimmer in the state and just inside the top 1,000 nationally. Ellmaker added that Weygandt plans to swim in college but has not committed to a school.
Molly Haag (sr.) and Kaitlin Haag (so.), Middleton
Molly is ranked 40th in the state in her class. Her younger sister, Kaitlin, is ranked 10th in the state for the class of 2024. Kaitlin lost to her sister by two seconds, finishing sixth in the 200 freestyle, but beat Molly by one second to finish sixth in the 500 freestyle.
Bailey Ratzburg, jr., Milton
Ratzburg finished second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 breaststroke at state. She is ranked 11th statewide in the class of 2023 and 264th nationally.
Mazie Paradis, fr., Monroe/New Glarus
It’s rare to put a freshman on a list like this, but Paradis is a year-round competitive swimmer who has swam at the national level and is expected to contribute immediately. Her coaches note that she is strong in several events and expect to utilize her versatility throughout the season. On a team with several seniors, Paradis could provide the boost that gives Monroe/New Glarus the chance to compete in states.
Savannah Acker, so., Sauk Prairie
An all-state selection as a freshman, Acker will swim mainly freestyle and backstroke events. For her class, she’s ranked 19th in the state and 537th nationally, and is known for her versatile abilities. According to her coach, Melani Guentherman, she would have been all-state in multiple events based on season-best times.
Olivia Sala, jr., Sun Prairie
Sala finished second in the 100 backstroke, and was part of the state-champion 200 medley relay team. She is ranked 18th in the state for her class and 383rd nationally.
Kenzie Zuehl, sr., Verona Area/Mount Horeb
The program’s top performer in states during the spring returns to lead a young team of swimmers. Zuehl finished seventh in the 100 freestyle and eighth in the 50 freestyle at state, but was within 0.7 seconds of a fourth-place finish in both events. She is the 28th-ranked senior in the state and is committed to Grand Valley State in Michigan.