Wisconsin backs down on regulating swimming pool rental app Swimply

Wisconsin regulators have backed down on demands that operators of a startup that allows private homeowners to rent their swimming pools by the hour said would kill their business.

The regulators told Swimply in April that pools offered for rent would have to be treated the same as large, public swimming pools. That meant a pool's owner would have to obtain a license and meet construction requirements that are more onerous.

But on Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection notified attorneys for Swimply that most pools offered for rent would not have to meet those higher standards.

"However, whether any particular pool would be subject to public pool licensing requirements would depend on the facts of the situation for each individual pool," the agency said.