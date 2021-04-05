Wisconsin cities request attorneys fees in election dispute brought by Donald Trump

The cities of Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine are asking a federal judge to make former President Donald Trump pay thousands of dollars in legal fees in a case he brought challenging Wisconsin's presidential election results, just days after Gov. Tony Evers made a similar request.

The three cities want Trump to pay a total of $42,570 in attorneys fees for bringing a lawsuit the cities view as meritless and that was dismissed.

"The objective bad faith of plaintiff’s counsel in filing and litigating this action is evidenced by the scope of the relief sought and their relentless pursuit of it all the way to the United States Supreme Court, well after the election results in Wisconsin had been determined and certified," wrote Daniel Lenz, attorney for the cities. "In essence, plaintiff’s counsel sought to disenfranchise every Wisconsin voter."