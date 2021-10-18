Wisconsin closed out last fiscal year with $2.58 billion on hand

Wisconsin closed out the 2021 fiscal year with a positive balance of $2.58 billion, more than double the previous year's balance of $1.73 billion, the state Department of Administration announced Monday.

The administration's annual fiscal report also notes the state transferred a little over $967 million to the state's rainy day fund, which is to be tapped during emergencies, bringing the total balance to about $1.73 billion, the largest amount in state history and more than five times the fund's balance at the end of fiscal year 2018.

State officials have attributed Wisconsin's positive financial outlook to a massive influx of federal coronavirus stimulus dollars allocated to states under the current and previous presidential administrations, as well as unprecedented tax revenues collected by the state.

“A healthy rainy-day fund will help us face tomorrow’s challenges head-on,” DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said in a statement. “By prudently managing our way through this crisis, we’ve built the largest Budget Stabilization Fund in state history, making sure we’re ready for future challenges, and securing a strong pandemic recovery for our hard-hit communities, businesses and industries.”

State general tax fund collections in fiscal year 2021, which concluded June 30, increased by 11.6% over the previous year — exceeding the most recent estimates by about $319 million.

DOA also released Monday the department's 2019-21 biennial report, which highlights key accomplishments over the last two years including; saving taxpayers $221 million through refunding bond efforts; awarding $748 million for clean water programs through the Environmental Improvement Fund; and leveraging federal coronavirus stimulus funds to launch grant programs to aid businesses, individuals and communities with pandemic recovery efforts.

“During an unprecedented global pandemic, as hospitalizations from COVID-19 increased, DOA was able to support the construction of an Alternate Care Facility to care for 170 Wisconsinites, facilitated COVID-19-related testing, hiring, and technology needs statewide, and deployed more than $560 million in federal pandemic relief funds,” Brennan said.

Before the latest state budget was signed into law this summer, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated Wisconsin would have a general fund balance of more than $5.8 billion as a result of “unprecedented” tax collections, a figure more than $4 billion larger than previous estimates.

The unprecedented surplus left lawmakers with a range of options for the 2021-23 state budget, including a $2 billion income tax cut adopted by the Republican-led Legislature and signed by Gov. Tony Evers.

In August, Kroll Bond Rating Agency upgraded the state’s long-term rating for general obligation bonds from AA+ to AAA, citing Wisconsin’s “substantial liquidity, evidenced by a near tripling of budget reserves over the past three years; continuing, healthy revenue growth, despite substantial tax cuts; and an ongoing, post-COVID-19 recovery, fueled by a mature and expanding economy and favorable business climate.”

Wisconsin’s AAA rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency is the first time the state’s underlying bond rating has reached the AAA level since 1982.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0