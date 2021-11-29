Wisconsin communities to receive more than $200 million in federal COVID-19 funds

State officials on Monday announced the allocation of more than $205 million in federal coronavirus funds to Wisconsin communities to help address pandemic-related needs.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said the funds, provided to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act's State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, have been directed to cities, towns and villages with populations of fewer than 50,000 residents. A total of 1,825 communities received funds, according to a statement.

“From addressing the public health impacts of the pandemic to investing in needed critical infrastructure, to helping ensure families and businesses financially recover, these funds will allow local governments to invest in their community's unique needs and will make a major difference for Wisconsinites across our state," Evers said in a statement.

Funding for individual communities was calculated based on populations. More than 50 communities in Dane County received funding, including more than $1.8 million to Sun Prairie, $1.6 million to Fitchburg, $1 million to Middleton and nearly $700,000 to Verona, according to information provided by the governor's office.

Counties, larger municipalities and tribal governments received their own individual funding from the federal government.

Peter Barca, secretary of the state Department of Revenue, said the state had a nearly 100% success rate with regard to connecting eligible communities with available funds.

Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan said, in many cases, the federal funding represents "a much-needed lifeline to our communities."

Guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department details that the funds may be used for a wide range of needs, including public health responses related to the ongoing pandemic, addressing negative economic impacts of COVID-19, improving infrastructure like water, sewer and broadband, paying premiums for essential workers and replacing public sector revenue losses.

Communities have until 2024 to obligate funds and until 2026 to spend those dollars. A second round of identical funding will be released next year, bringing the total to more than $411 million in allocations to Wisconsin communities with fewer than 50,000 residents.

Wisconsin received close to $2.5 billion in federal relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. All told, the state has been allocated more than $4.5 billion in federal coronavirus stimulus funds.

Of those funds, more than $2 billion has been spent on state emergency response efforts, public health measures and economic support programs, according to a breakdown of federal funding provided by the governor's office in August.

Other announced or planned ARPA allocations include $200 million for infrastructure projects such as broadband expansion, $650 million in small-business grants, just over $100 million for the tourism industry, $130 million for workforce and unemployment programs, $510 million for economic recovery programs and $80 million to update the state's outdated unemployment system.