Wisconsin congressional Democrats planning to watch inauguration online

“But if people, like we saw when Barack Obama got elected, have no intention of doing that, I don't want us to waste too much time,” Pocan added.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, said she will be attending the inauguration in person.

"We have an ongoing public health and economic crisis that has devastated families in Wisconsin and Joe Biden is a leader who is committed to bringing people together and taking on the challenges we face," she said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, who tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago, in a statement said she also will be watching the inauguration online, but she has "great hope for our state and our country that the Biden administration will bring forth change that improves and saves lives."

Also watching the inauguration online from Wisconsin will be U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, according to a spokesperson. In a statement, Tiffany, who voted earlier this month to block the count of Biden's Electoral College win in Congress, said he looks “forward to working with (Biden) to strengthen our country.”

Other Republicans gave more critical assessments of the incoming administration.