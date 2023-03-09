The state Assembly violated Wisconsin public records law when it initially denied records requests filed by several news outlets seeking copies of a sexual harassment complaint filed against a former state lawmaker, a Wisconsin appeals court ruled Thursday.

The case relates to open records requests filed in 2019 by the Wisconsin State Journal, The Associated Press, The Capital Times, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and open records advocate Jonathan Anderson, seeking copies of a complaint filed by a legislative aide against then-state Rep. Staush Gruszynski, D-Green Bay.

Former Assembly Chief Clerk Pat Fuller, who had denied a December 2019 open records request, later released redacted copies of the complaint to the outlets' attorneys in August 2020, a day after Gruszynski lost his seat in a primary and after the legislative aide provided more details to The Capital Times about the incident.

But those records were heavily redacted, and the outlets' attorneys challenged those redactions and additionally called on the court to rule on the legality of Fuller's initial denial.

The 4th District Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a Dane County Circuit Court judge's July 2021 ruling that the state Assembly violated open records laws in its initial refusal and then eight-month delay in releasing copies of the sexual harassment records involving Gruszynski.

Under Wisconsin law, records custodians apply a balancing test when determining how to respond to records requests, a process that weighs public interest and privacy. According to court records, a legislative human resources officer said the office treats employee internal complaints as confidentially as possible and respecting the individual's privacy outweighed public interest.

The appeals court ruled that the Assembly misapplied the balancing test and violated open records law by redacting portions of the records when they were ultimately released, and that the media outlets were entitled to attorneys' fees.

“The Assembly violated the public records law when it initially denied outright the records requests because its purported justifications did not sufficiently demonstrate that the public interest in non-release outweighed the public interest in release," according to court documents.

Records provided to media organizations last August included a complaint from a staffer who said Gruszynski tried to coax her into having sex with him in 2019.

The complaint filed with the Legislature's human resources office in November 2021 stated that the staffer and her friends had met Gruszynski at the Malt House, a Madison bar, on Oct. 30, and that she knew he had been drinking and arrived to help him sober up.

At the bar he told her that he'd had his eye on her for years and he knew she felt the same way about him and asked her to have sex with him. She refused, telling him that he was married and that sex between a legislator and an aide would be inappropriate, and left the bar.

In a statement at the time, Gruszynski said the documents confirmed he was "black out drunk," and apologized and said he felt remorse.