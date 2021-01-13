Wisconsin delegation split on second impeachment of Donald Trump

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Madison, said on MSNBC Tuesday the U.S. Senate has a constitutional duty to hold a trial as soon as an article of impeachment is passed, but said it's also important that incoming President Biden can quickly set up his cabinet to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Baldwin said "there's no question" that Trump needs to be held accountable for his comments on Jan. 6, when he told supporters they needed to "show strength" against lawmakers who were voting that day to certify the results of the 2020 election, in which he lost to Biden.

"We’ve seen what he has done with such a short time left in his presidency and I think he is dangerous and capable of inciting additional violence and we need to not only hold him accountable for what he has done but we also need to see him removed from office as quickly as possible," Baldwin said.

The U.S. Senate acquitted Trump in February.

Last week, ardent Trump supporter U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Oshkosh, said he didn't feel the president was responsible for the violence at the Capitol.

U.S. Reps. Glenn Grothman, R-Glennbeula, Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, and Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, also have said they oppose removing Trump from office before the end of his term.

