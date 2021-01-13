Wisconsin delegation splits on second impeachment of Donald Trump

Shortly after the House vote, Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, said he felt "relief" following what he described as "a sad week." Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, also voted for impeachment.

"This is unprecedented in our history," Pocan said. "In 200 years, since the War of 1812, we haven’t had a breach on the U.S. Capitol and this time we did and it wasn’t a foreign country, it was our own president."

Former state Senate majority leader and newly elected U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a statement efforts to remove Trump from office days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20 were "not the solution."

"The President has less than eight days remaining in his term and trying to impeach this President a second time, which has never happened before in the history of our country, is just one more divisive and political act," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald, along with U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, who won a special election in May, joined a majority of their House Republican colleagues last week in objecting to the electoral votes in several states that went for Biden in November.