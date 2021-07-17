Wisconsin Democrats raise 4 times more than Republicans in first half of year

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin raised more than four times what the state Republican Party raised in the first half of the year, hauling in more than $4.2 million across its two major state accounts.

The Democratic Party’s multimillion-dollar fundraising haul — about $4 million of which was raised to support candidates and about $200,000 was for administrative costs — compares to about $835,000 raised by Republicans over the same time period, including about $95,000 for administrative costs, rather than to support candidates.

The Democratic Party closed out the month of June with about $1.8 million in its main account, while Republicans ended the month with about $165,000.

It’s yet another fundraising report that has reflected the increasing strength of the Democrats in the fundraising arena as Wisconsin’s status as a swing state continues to garner national attention. Last year, the Democratic Party raised more than the Republican Party for the first time in 12 years, by more than $14 million, buoyed by a presidential election in which Wisconsin was pivotal to President Joe Biden’s victory over incumbent Donald Trump.