Wisconsin Democrats raise four times more than Republicans in first half of year

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin raised more than four times what the state Republican Party raised in the first half of the year, hauling in more than $4.2 million across its two major state accounts.

DPW's multimillion dollar fundraising haul, about $4 million of which was raised to support candidates, compares to about $835,000 raised by Republicans over the same time period, though about $95,000 was raised for administrative costs, not to support candidates.

The Democratic Party closed out the month of June with about $1.8 million in its main account, while Republicans ended the month with about $165,000.

It's yet another fundraising report that has reflected the increasing strength of DPW in the fundraising arena as Wisconsin's status as a swing state continues to garner national attention. Last year, the Democratic Party raised more than Republican Party for the first time in 12 years, by more than $14 million, buoyed by a presidential election in which Wisconsin had an outsize say.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a group that tracks campaign spending, reported DPW raised more than $23.6 million in 2020, nearly two-and-a-half times more than the $9.8 million raised by RPW.