Wisconsin DHS awards $6.2 million in grants to 100 organizations in effort to promote vaccine equity

“This pandemic has highlighted existing health inequities in Wisconsin and across the nation,” said Timberlake. “Black, Indigenous and people of color experience higher rates of infection, hospitalizations and death from COVID-19. As part of our work to reach an 80% vaccination rate across our state, we have to ensure those Wisconsinites that have been hit hardest by the pandemic have the opportunity to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.”

Grant recipients include community-based organizations, local and tribal health departments, school districts and more. A number of Dane County organizations are on the list of recipients, including the Literacy Network of Dane County, the African American Health Network of Dane County and Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County.

Jeff Burkhart, executive director of the local Literacy Network, said the nonprofit will be able to provide “plain English information” to its students who are adults, about 85% of which are English language learners, by developing new curriculum surrounding the vaccine. The focus will be on teaching what the vaccine does and dispelling misinformation.