Wisconsin DHS awards $6.2 million in grants to 100 organizations in effort to promote vaccine equity

The state Department of Health Services Thursday announced $6.2 million in grants have been awarded to 100 organizations across Wisconsin in an effort to promote equity in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine program.
The grants were awarded with the goal of increasing vaccinations across the state by supporting local organizations to “serve as trusted messengers within their communities, build vaccine confidence and reduce barriers that hinder vaccine access for marginalized or underserved populations,” the state health authority said.
Recipients will “use culturally relevant information and engage in outreach to promote vaccine acceptance,” and some will also work to increase access to the vaccine by coordinating rides, helping schedule appointments, hosting vaccination clinics and more.
Karen Timberlake, DHS interim secretary, said the grant program is “rooted in the understanding” that community-based organizations and leaders are in the best position to not only promote getting the COVID-19 vaccine but also help increase vaccine accessibility in their communities.
“This pandemic has highlighted existing health inequities in Wisconsin and across the nation,” said Timberlake. “Black, Indigenous and people of color experience higher rates of infection, hospitalizations and death from COVID-19. As part of our work to reach an 80% vaccination rate across our state, we have to ensure those Wisconsinites that have been hit hardest by the pandemic have the opportunity to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.”
Grant recipients include community-based organizations, local and tribal health departments, school districts and more. A number of Dane County organizations are on the list of recipients, including the Literacy Network of Dane County, the African American Health Network of Dane County and Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County.
Jeff Burkhart, executive director of the local Literacy Network, said the nonprofit will be able to provide “plain English information” to its students who are adults, about 85% of which are English language learners, by developing new curriculum surrounding the vaccine. The focus will be on teaching what the vaccine does and dispelling misinformation.
“There’s a lot of need for information of this sort, and trusted information from people you know is really important to our students,” Burkhart said. “We’re happy to be able to partner with DHS in this way and hopefully increase the number of people being vaccinated.”
Eva Vivian, president of the local African American Health Network, said her organization will use the funds to offer 20 to 30 mobile education and vaccination programs across Madison from May through August with the help of several community partners, such as the African American Council of Churches and the Goodman Community Center.
“Our goal is to increase knowledge and awareness of the virus and the vaccine and use a grassroots, community-based approach to address vaccine hesitancy in under-resourced communities where African Americans reside,” Vivian said.
She said community partners will be able to widely advertise the programs to give many people the opportunity to learn more about and even get the vaccine onsite, also with the help of faculty and students from UW-Madison’s pharmacy and nursing schools.
With the help of federal funding, DHS added another $3.1 million to the initial investment of the same amount. The grant program is part of broader efforts by the state to improve racial and geographic equity in the vaccination program. In addition to the $6.2 million, the state health department has invested $3 million to help partner organizations continue current vaccine equity work, which includes prioritizing vaccine orders for underserved communities and expanding access to the vaccine with mobile teams, community-based clinics and more.
“This major investment to promote health equity in Wisconsin is essential to bounce back from the pandemic together,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “Ongoing efforts to distribute the vaccine safely, efficiently and equitably must include strategies to ensure that vaccines reach communities that face barriers to accessing medical care and people who may have a justifiable mistrust of the medical community and vaccines.”
GALLERY: Scenes at the House of Wellness vaccination clinic in Baraboo