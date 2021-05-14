Wisconsin DHS: Fully vaccinated can ditch masks, resume pre-pandemic activities

"We appreciate what's going on in the world but we simply don’t know if our customers are vaccinated or not," Berg said. "I've not had any problems here with people wearing masks and I don’t think I will. We’re going to keep up with the mask mandate."

Garver Events is delaying ticket sales for an event at Garver Feed Mill until possible local changes are announced, said Bethany Jurewicz, director of public programming and business operations for Garver Events.

"With Dane County saying they'll be updating regulations next week, we're holding off on launching ticket sales for our Isthmus jazz festival concert on June 17 until we hear what changes are made," she said. "It is an indoor concert, and we'd like to consider all the options before launching sales."

Jurewicz said that for upcoming shows she is preparing herself "for maskless people saying they're vaccinated as I try to enforce Dane County regulations.” But right now, "the biggest stressors are actually having enough staff and furniture" for upcoming events, she said. Both are in short supply "no matter how much you pay for either, it seems."

State Journal reporters Gayle Worland and Barry Adams and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

