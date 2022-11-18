Wisconsin DNR Secretary Preston Cole to retire

The head of Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources is stepping down.
Gov. Tony Evers announced that DNR Secretary Preston Cole plans to retire Wednesday after 35 years in public service.
Appointed in 2018, Cole helped refocus the agency on scientific research, environmental protection and climate change, at times clashing with conservatives who control the DNR’s policy board.
“Preston has been an integral part of my administration since day one, and we are sorry to see him go,” Evers said in a statement. “With his help, we brought science back to the DNR, we helped ensure Wisconsinites have cleaner, safer water, and we are tackling climate change head-on, all while supporting our state park system and the outdoor recreational economy that so many Wisconsinites and visitors enjoy."
Prior to his cabinet post, Cole served for 11 years on the Natural Resources Board, including two years as chair. He was appointed to the board by Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle and reappointed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
A forester who began his career in Missouri, Cole previously served as director of operations for the city of Milwaukee’s public works department and as commissioner of the city’s Department of Neighborhood Services.
Spokespeople for the governor and the DNR did not immediately respond to questions about who would lead the agency until Evers nominates a replacement.
