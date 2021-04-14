Wisconsin DOJ announces software program to track sexual assault evidence

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Wednesday the Department of Justice will launch a new software program later this year aimed at tracking the evidence collected in cases of sexual assault that the department hopes will prevent any future backlogs of such evidence from occurring again.

The program to be launched by the DOJ will be able to monitor the time that sexual assault forensic exams, also known as "sexual assault kits" or "rape kits," spend at different points in the processing system, which includes hospitals, law enforcement agencies and crime laboratories.

"It's part of our effort to strengthen Wisconsin's response to sexual assault," Kaul said in an interview. "What this would do is empower survivors of sexual assault, victim advocates, law enforcement and the crime labs to track the progress of a kit as it works its way through the system. It allows everybody involved in the system to make sure that the process is going along as it should and that there's not an unnecessary delay in the system."