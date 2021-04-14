 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin DOJ announces software program to track sexual assault evidence
0 comments
alert

Wisconsin DOJ announces software program to track sexual assault evidence

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sexual assault evidence kits

When a victim of sexual assault chooses to file a police report and have the case prosecuted in court, forensic nurses do an exam to collect evidence for analysis and package it in a box like the one shown. The box is shipped to the state Crime Lab by police or nurses.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Wednesday the Department of Justice will launch a new software program later this year aimed at tracking the evidence collected in cases of sexual assault that the department hopes will prevent any future backlogs of such evidence from occurring again. 

The program to be launched by the DOJ will be able to monitor the time that sexual assault forensic exams, also known as "sexual assault kits" or "rape kits," spend at different points in the processing system, which includes hospitals, law enforcement agencies and crime laboratories. 

Follow along as Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

"It's part of our effort to strengthen Wisconsin's response to sexual assault," Kaul said in an interview. "What this would do is empower survivors of sexual assault, victim advocates, law enforcement and the crime labs to track the progress of a kit as it works its way through the system. It allows everybody involved in the system to make sure that the process is going along as it should and that there's not an unnecessary delay in the system."

The effort comes after the DOJ under both Kaul and his predecessor, former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel, worked to eliminate a backlog of nearly 7,000 forensic exams in law enforcement and hospital custody across the state that the DOJ discovered in 2014. 

Some Wisconsin school districts begin planning for early start date this fall

With federal grant funding, Wisconsin began testing those kits in 2016 and finished in late 2019.

Kaul announced in November 2019 that the backlog of forensic exams, some of which dated back to the 1980s, had been cleared.

Sexual assault kits can contain evidence that is crucial to finding sexual predators or freeing those wrongly convicted. The thousands of cases remained on hospital and law enforcement shelves in Wisconsin because suspects were already identified and prosecutors thought cases were too weak to continue or victims wouldn’t cooperate.

The STACS Track-kit software the DOJ plans to implement will monitor the status of sexual assault forensic exams, and also allow sexual assault victims to be able to directly access information about their evidence from the time it is collected until its disposal. The system is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance. 

WEDC report details goals for state's COVID-19 recovery, which could be boosted with federal stimulus funds

Kaul said the new software program would complement a bill, passed by the state Senate and awaiting approval from the state Assembly, that would require law enforcement agencies and others to report data about sexual assault forensic evidence into the DOJ's tracking system. 

If local agencies are required to input data into the tracking system, the DOJ says the state would have an up-to-date inventory of all sexual assault forensic evidence kits, which would go a long way toward preventing future backlogs. 

Kaul said DOJ will move forward with the kit tracking system regardless of what the Legislature does, but added the system will be more effective if lawmakers approve the bill to require local agencies to report data. 

Currently, there's no mandate that local law enforcement agencies participate in the tracking system, but the legislation before the Legislature would create one.

Kaul said the tracking system will make processing sexual assault evidence more straightforward. 

Boxing, mixed martial arts programs to reopen after more than a year hiatus caused by COVID-19

Census

The announcement of the new tracking system comes as the DOJ continues to conduct an inventory of all the sexual assault evidence kits that have been created since Jan. 1, 2016, since the most recent push to collect and test kits was only for those collected up until 2015. 

The DOJ will continue to conduct the inventory until the launch of the sexual assault evidence kit tracking system. To date, 173 of 557 law enforcement agencies have begun the inventory. 

The DOJ has also updated its data for sexual assault evidence collected through 2015, which shows that 1,087 kits with foreign DNA identified have been added to a national database of DNA profiles, out of 4,476 sexual assault kits. So far, 15 cases are associated with charges being filed, and 5 of them have resulted in a guilty verdict. 

The data shows 7,720 sexual assault evidence kits were collected between 2010 and 2015, with about half of those being submitted for testing for the DOJ's push to address the backlog. Some of the reasons the kits weren't tested is because a prosecutors declined to pursue charges or dismissed the case; law enforcement chose not to pursue an investigation; or a victim reported sexual assault but then chose to not pursue the claim. 

Shining stars: Meet the Madison area's Top Workplaces

Make no mistake about it: The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have left painful scars. But this year’s Top Workplaces project shows that many employees across the Madison region remain resiliently upbeat and are clinging to their workplace cultures, even from a distance.

+2
Small area firms recognized for big workplace cultures
Govt-and-politics

Small area firms recognized for big workplace cultures

  • DENNIS CHAPTMAN Special to the State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Although winners in the small-company category reflect a variety of missions, they share a common characteristic: They have built strong workplaces that provide stand-out benefits and flexibility. Here are the other winners in the small-company category:

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

French soldiers train alongside robot dog in combat exercise

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News