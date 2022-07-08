Wisconsin DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim departing Tony Evers' administration

Dawn Crim, who was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to lead the state’s Department of Safety and Professional Services more than three years ago, will step down from her post on Aug. 1.
Crim will be succeeded by Dan Hereth, who currently serves as the department’s assistant deputy secretary. Hereth, a Watertown native, joined the department in early 2019 after working as deputy district director for U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, for more than 10 years.
Evers announced Crim’s upcoming departure on Friday and lauded her efforts to redesign the state’s building plan review process to expedite licensing and updates to commercial building and plumbing codes. The Department of Safety and Professional Services processes the state’s professional license applications.
“Even before joining my cabinet, I’ve known Dawn to be an exceptional leader, and I’ve long considered her to be a great friend,” Evers said in a statement. “There is no challenge she hasn’t been willing to take on and work to solve, including throughout the many challenges we’ve faced together over the last three years.”
The Department of Safety and Professional Services has become the point of criticism by some Republican lawmakers over the last several years for delays in the state’s licensing process. At the same time, department officials have said staffing shortages and outdated equipment within the department, as well as insufficient state funding from the Republican-led Legislature, have exacerbated delays.
“For the past three and a half years I have been focused on modernizing our agency, integrating our systems and staff, and securing the resources we need to work efficiently and effectively across all our divisions,” Crim said in a statement. “After more than ten years of operating with disparate processes and policies, DSPS is now a unified agency focused on ensuring safety and supporting the economy.”
