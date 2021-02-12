Wisconsin DWD exploring options to reinstate waiver of 1-week waiting period for unemployment benefits

With the waiting period in place, claimants must wait one week before collecting such benefits. DWD received more than 15,500 initial claims for the week ending Jan. 30 alone, Barrilleaux said.

DWD on Thursday announced a new emergency rule had been published to allow the department to continue to waive the state’s requirement that unemployment recipients search for other employment while receiving benefits.

“The rule also continues to ease eligibility for people who would work but cannot for COVID-related reasons, such as being quarantined or subject to subsequent stay-at-home orders,” DWD said in a statement.

Barrilleaux said the department was able to waive the work search requirement under current state and federal law, but did not provide additional details on if and how the department could waive the one-week waiting rule.