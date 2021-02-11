Wisconsin DWD exploring options to reinstate waiver of one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits

With the waiting period in place, claimants must wait one week before collecting such benefits. DWD received more than 15,500 initial claims for the week ending Jan. 30 alone, Barrilleaux said.

DWD already took administrative measures to continue to waive the state's requirement that unemployment recipients search for other employment while receiving benefits and has submitted to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau certification of a new emergency rule to address the issue.

Barrilleaux said the department was able to waive the work search requirement under current state and federal law, but did not provide additional details on if and how the department could waive the one-week waiting rule.

Following more than a month of debate and amendments, the GOP-led Legislature sent a COVID-19 relief package to Evers' desk. The package included several items Evers had agreed to when originally approved by the Senate in January, but additions — such as measures to limit the governor’s use of emergency orders and give Republicans in the Legislature authority over how to spend all future federal COVID-19 dollars that the state receives — led to the proposal's eventual veto by the Democratic governor.