Wisconsin election probe includes $325,000 for data analysis, contract shows

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell, the chief election official in the state’s second largest county, said he wasn’t sure what the investigation would entail or exactly what “data analysis” meant. But McDonell said he was confident in the election results, which have already been through a Trump-ordered recount that resulted in a net change of 45 votes for Trump in Dane County out of nearly 345,000 cast in the election.

“I don’t know what’s about to happen,” McDonell said. “I have complete confidence in the results and how the election was run. This was the most secure and accurate election in our history. That’s the facts.”

McDonell said he feared a breach of security in voting equipment as a result of the investigation, something that has alarmed election security experts.

“The machines, they need to be protected,” McDonell said. “They are critical infrastructure as defined by homeland security. There’s no way we’re going to compromise the security of our elections and void the warranties on our machines. It’s not going to happen unless a court orders it.”