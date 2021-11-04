Wisconsin elections administrator: LAB election audit process 'doesn't feel right'

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe on Thursday said the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau's decision to publish its recent report on the 2020 election without giving the agency a chance to respond "doesn't feel right."

Wolfe also declined to say whether the commission's decision to waive special voting deputies in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic compromised the 2020 election. The Racine County sheriff called for two Republican and three Democratic commissioners be charged with crimes after he found eight families at one nursing home who said they were surprised their loved one cast a ballot.

"I think that the only instance we’ve heard about is in this case in Racine," Wolfe said. "I’m not aware that we’ve had anyone else bring any sworn complaints or substantiated evidence to our attention."

Wolfe's comments, made Thursday during a meeting with the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board, came the same day that Ann Jacobs, the chair of the state's bipartisan elections commission, notified the GOP heads of the Legislature's audit committee that neither Wolfe, nor members of the commission would be able to testify on the audit report at a legislative committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The letter, sent to Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, and Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem, co-chairs of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, follows a request earlier this week from the two Republicans that Wolfe or a commission representative attend a committee meeting to discuss the Audit Bureau's report released last month. The report did not find any widespread fraud or abuse that would have affected the outcome of the election, but made 48 recommendations for improvements to how elections are run.

In the letter, Jacobs said the issue stems from the Audit Bureau's unusual decision to not provide the commission or its staff an opportunity to see or respond to the report before it was published in late October. Jacobs said the six-member bipartisan commission is willing to discuss the audit after it holds its next scheduled meeting on Dec. 1, which she said is the soonest the commission can meet.

"I recognize the public interest in this matter, and I certainly appreciate that the Committee wants to discuss the LAB’s audit," Jacobs wrote. "However, the WEC simply is unable to provide the information you are seeking at this time. Had the regular audit process been followed — the process which has governed every other audit — this would not be the case. Unfortunately, that decision by the LAB has resulted in this situation."

Speaking with the State Journal editorial board Thursday, Wolfe said she met with Audit Bureau officials early in the auditing process and was informed of the traditional process, which includes an exit conference and chance for response from the audited party.

“At no point was it brought to our attention that they planned to deviate from the process," Wolfe said. "I was alerted 10 minutes before the report was released publicly."

In the report, the Audit Bureau said that decision was made because WEC can only convene in closed session for specified purposes, none of which pertain to reviewing draft audit reports. The Audit Bureau also did not provide a copy of the report to the 179 clerks contacted during the auditing process, as doing so would compromise the report's confidentiality.

State Auditor Joe Chrisman did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. Requests for comment to the offices of Cowles and Kerkman also were not returned.

Wolfe said the Audit Bureau's decision to release the report without providing the agency a chance to respond only ensured the report would contain mistakes. She also questioned why the nonpartisan agency, which she said had provided the previous Government Accountability Board similar concessions in the past, chose not to give the Wisconsin Elections Commission or its staff advance notice on the report.

“It doesn’t feel right, I’ll tell you that much," Wolfe said, when asked whether the decision compromises the LAB's nonpartisan standing.

In the letter, Jacobs noted that with the most recent audit, the Audit Bureau “departed from its entire historic practice” by not providing the commission or its staff an opportunity to review the report before it was published.

“In fact, it was released to the legislature before being released to us,” Jacobs said. “The purported reason for this departure was a baseless concern regarding open meetings laws. The WEC is well aware of such laws, complies with them, and like all other agencies would have been able to review the report and provide input. The LAB’s supposed concern was bizarre and not founded in law or practice.”

Jacobs said the situation has forced the commission to play “catch up” on the 155-page report.

Elections commission attorney James Witecha addressed similar concerns regarding the audit report in a separate letter sent Thursday to Chrisman.

In the letter, Witecha reiterated previous comments from the commission that it was pleased that the audit’s overall findings affirmed that the 2020 election was “accurate, safe, and secure,” but again pointed to concerns with the Audit Bureau’s decision to not provide the commission a chance to respond before the final report was published, which he said "allows inaccuracies and inconsistencies to become part of the public record."

Witecha said the report must have been selectively distributed before the Oct. 22 release date because the commission began receiving inquiries regarding the report the night before officials were notified about its release.

"Questions regarding the veracity of the report and the legitimacy of the recommendations contained within it will remain until the WEC has a chance to formally respond and correct the record," Witecha said.

Witecha also requested from Chrisman records related to the Audit Bureau's policies and procedures related to audits.

Election investigations

Jacob's letter comes as the commission deals with a growing list of GOP-fueled criticisms over how elections were handled in 2020 during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, a Republican, recommended that five members of the elections commission be criminally charged for voting last year to not send special voting deputies, or SVDs, to nursing homes after it became clear that poll workers would not be allowed in many of the facilities to help voters cast their ballots due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Close to a dozen Republican lawmakers reacted to Schmaling's allegations with a condemnation of the elections commission and Wolfe — with some, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, calling on Wolfe to resign from her post.

Wolfe on Thursday said all decisions relating to SVDs were made by the bipartisan commission in public meetings dating as far back as March 2020, before the spring election. The first vote was 6-0 and two subsequent votes were 5-1.

Wolfe said not all nursing homes are eligible for voting deputies. The law allows ballots to be sent if deputies aren't able to enter a facility on two separate attempts. The commission waived the requirement for two in-person attempts after clerks around the state informed the commission that nursing homes weren't allowing SPVs in because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Asked if she was confident the commission's decision to allow more flexibility with SVDs didn't compromise the 2020 election, Wolfe said, "I don’t think that I can answer that."

Wolfe added that she has not seen evidence of nursing home residents being coerced into voting a certain way or people who are not competent casting ballots, as Schmaling has alleged.

State law does not bar those with cognitive delays or disabilities from voting unless they have been deemed incompetent by a court.

Senate Republicans announced in late October plans to launch an investigation into issues raised by the Audit Bureau's report. The review could begin sometime later this month.

Wisconsin also has an ongoing Republican-ordered investigation into the election being led by former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes last November. Four voters out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots have been charged with fraud.

