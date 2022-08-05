 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin Elections Commission announces actions to keep absentee voting secure after fraudulent incidents

  • Updated
  • 0
Spring Election

 

 RUTHIE HAUGE

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is sending postcards to thousands of voters to ensure the absentee ballots due to be delivered to addresses different from those the voters previously had on file aren’t part of a recent wave of fraudulent absentee ballot requests.

Those nearly 4,000 postcards are part of an Elections Commission effort announced Thursday to ensure secure absentee voting after two Wisconsin residents admitted to fraudulently ordering absentee ballots for others in an effort to show that such fraud is possible.

Other initiatives announced Thursday include monitoring the statewide voter registration system and expediting formal complaints related to fraudulently ordering absentee ballots.

People are also reading…

“Voters should rest assured that voting absentee remains a secure way to vote in the upcoming August 9 Partisan Primary,” Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said in a statement. “However, to provide additional reassurance, election officials at the state and local level continue to closely monitor for any indication of potentially unauthorized absentee ballot requests, no matter how rare those incidents may be.”

The postcards will confirm receipt of the absentee ballot requests and state: “The absentee request indicated you would like your ballot sent to an address other than your home/voter registration address.”

The postcards ask voters who didn’t submit those requests to call or email the commission at elections@wisconsin.gov. It will tell voters who did make such requests that they’re not required to take further action.

WEC deadlocks on voting system changes after fraudulent ballot requests, agrees to assist with DOJ review

Commissioners also agreed to refer suspicious activity to municipal clerks, which could lead to clerks canceling potentially fraudulent absentee ballot requests. Clerks who identify and act upon suspicious activity are asked to report that to the commission and law enforcement. The commission and clerks would also work to fulfill law enforcement requests for data and information related to potentially fraudulent absentee ballot requests, the statement says.

Mandela Barnes opposes 'dark money' groups but hasn't disavowed those backing him

And while the website where people request absentee ballots, MyVote.wi.gov, previously contained some statutory language citing the rules, voters are now required to acknowledge a new warning before the request can be submitted that states, “Any person who impersonates a registered elector, poses as another person for the purpose of voting at an election, falsely procures registration or election materials, or otherwise violates the law will be referred for prosecution.”

The commission also encouraged voters to check their status at MyVote to see whether an absentee ballot request has been made in their name.

The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)

The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.

While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.

Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.

Michael Gableman's numbers on Wisconsin nursing home votes don't add up
State and Regional
alert

Michael Gableman's numbers on Wisconsin nursing home votes don't add up

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • 0

The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data. 

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think

  • PhilBrinkman
  • 0

The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated
Govt-and-politics
alert featured

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated

  • CHRIS RICKERT and RILEY VETTERKIND Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
Govt-and-politics
topical alert featured

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • 0

"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • 0

The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for. 

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • 0

"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.

Eight cases of election fraud at Racine County nursing home, Sheriff Schmaling says
Govt-and-politics

Eight cases of election fraud at Racine County nursing home, Sheriff Schmaling says

  • ADAM ROGAN
  • 0

YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • 0

The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • 0

Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • 0

"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.

Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections
Govt-and-politics
alert top story topical

Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • 0

The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.

Michael Gableman's numbers on nursing home voting proven wrong again
Govt-and-politics
topical alert top story

Michael Gableman's numbers on nursing home voting proven wrong again

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • 0

The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: LeaderEthics Presents "Bridging the Political Divide" with Bill Doherty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News