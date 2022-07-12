Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on drop box guidance following Supreme Court ruling

The state’s bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission on Tuesday failed to issue any guidance to the state’s more than 1,800 election clerks on absentee ballot drop boxes following the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling banning use of the boxes.
At the same time, comments made by the Supreme Court’s conservative justices expressing doubt in the results of the 2020 presidential election have former President Donald Trump and gubernatorial candidate Timothy Ramthun again calling on state Republicans to decertify the results of the 20-month-old presidential election, despite no evidence it contained widespread fraud.
The court also ruled that absentee ballots must be delivered by mail or in person to a local clerk’s office or designated alternate site, but did not rule on whether voters can have others take their ballots to the mailbox. While state law says absentee ballots shall be mailed by the voter, federal laws allow disabled voters to get assistance delivering their ballots.
On Tuesday, the commission’s three Republican and three Democratic members deadlocked on a handful of votes related to drop box guidance. Republican members proposed guidance solidifying the court’s decision, while Democratic appointees said that would only confuse clerks less than a month before the Aug. 9 primary.
Writing for the majority in the 4-3 decision, conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley took aim at guidance issued by the Elections Commission in early 2020 to allow election clerks to use their discretion when determining whether to make use of drop boxes. State statutes do not address the use of ballot drop boxes.
Bradley wrote that “hundreds of ballot drop boxes have been set up in past elections, prompted by the memos, and thousands of votes have been cast via this unlawful method.”
“The failure to follow election laws is a fact which forces everyone ... to question the legitimacy of election results,” she wrote.
Writing in dissent, liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley noted that the Election Commission’s guidance was adapted from resources provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“Drop boxes were apparently secure enough for the federal Department of Homeland Security, yet the majority/lead opinion still contends that they cause people to lose faith in our elections,” she wrote.
Ramthun briefing
Hours before the commission’s meeting, state Rep. Ramthun held a press briefing at the Capitol to once again call on state lawmakers to take up his resolution seeking to decertify the state’s presidential election results — something experts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have described as a legal and constitutional impossibility.
Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, said he updated the resolution after the Supreme Court’s ruling. He alleged the ruling means any ballot dropped into one of the secure, free-standing drop boxes in the 2020 election should be deemed null and void. He also suggested that local law enforcement may need to seize ballot drop boxes, voting machines or other equipment.
“I am not a conspiracy theorist. I am not,” Ramthun told reporters. “This is not going to go away until something’s done.”
Supporters of Ramthun attending the briefing responded with “Amen.”
Ramthun said his resolution only applies to the presidential election, and not the dozens of other races, including his own, on the 2020 ballot.
Recounts and court decisions have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in the battleground state by almost 21,000 votes in 2020.
Speaking to reporters in Green Bay on Tuesday, Michels said he would need to see more details when asked if he would sign a bill to decertify the 2020 presidential election results, according to WKOW.
GOP gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has said the 2020 election was “rigged,” but has not called for decertifying the results.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has also made claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, but has opposed decertifying the election.
1 of 9
Mandela Barnes
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
