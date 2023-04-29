Julie Glancey, one of the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s founding members, announced Friday she plans to resign after seven years with the state agency.

Glancey, 72, was first appointed to the commission in 2016 by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to fill one of the agency’s three Democratic seats. She was most recently reappointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to a five-year term set to expire in 2026.

Glancey’s final day with the commission will be Monday. Glancey said in a statement she decided to step down to allow someone with more recent experience as a clerk to join the bipartisan agency.

“I’m grateful to have brought my several years of experience as a county clerk to this Commission, but it’s time for me to make way for someone who can bring a fresh perspective,” Glancey said.

“During my time on the Commission, I did my best to help improve election administration and ensure that all eligible Wisconsinites can exercise their right to vote. I’m also proud to have helped lead the Commission through the challenges of the past few years.”

Near the close of the agency’s Friday meeting, fellow commission members expressed their appreciation for Glancey, who they described as a kind and practicable commissioner who always brought the perspective of Wisconsin’s more than 1,800 clerks to the conversation.

“Julie has acted with complete professionalism and sincerity and I really appreciate all the work that she’s done over the seven years that she’s been on the commission,” Republican commission chair Don Millis said.

“Julie, you’re a rock star,” Democratic commissioner Ann Jacobs said. “It’s been such a joy and delight working with you and we have learned a lot from you and your calm demeanor and ability to really work with everybody.”

A former Sheboygan County clerk, Glancey was one of the first members of the commission, which Walker and Republican lawmakers created to replace the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board. The GAB was created in 2008 in the wake of the 2001 legislative caucus scandal that saw lawmakers from both parties convicted of using taxpayer resources to campaign.

The GAB came under fire from Republicans for its role in a later investigation into coordination between Walker’s 2012 recall campaign and supposedly independent political groups.

The elections commission is made up of three Democratic and three Republican appointees and is tasked with a wide range of election-administration responsibilities, including issuing guidance to local clerks, ensuring election accuracy and maintaining the statewide voter registration database.

The commission came under fire from several Republicans after the 2020 presidential election, due in part to the baseless claims of widespread fraud touted by former President Donald Trump, who lost the state to President Joe Biden.

Several high-profile GOP candidates in last year’s election, including gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and secretary of state candidate Amy Loudenbeck, ran campaigns that included a pledge to dismantle the commission and either replace it with a new agency or put elections under the secretary of state’s office. Both Michels and Loudenbeck lost their respective races in the November election.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed the 2020 election’s results and found no evidence of widespread fraud.

