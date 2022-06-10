Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects challenge to kick Tim Michels off August primary ballot

The Wisconsin Elections Commission unanimously rejected a state Democratic Party-backed attempt to kick Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels off the Aug. 9 primary ballot over address inconsistencies in his nominating forms.

The commission's decision marks a striking win for Michels, who could have lost ballot access had the six bipartisan commissioners voted to accept the challenge. Michels, along with the top gubernatorial candidates, has called for eliminating the state Elections Commission.

"The people of Wisconsin won today," Michels said in a statement after the vote. "But this won't be the last obstacle Madison insiders throw in my way."

Michels, whom former President Donald Trump endorsed last week, is now slated to appear on the Republican primary ballot along with Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, former Marine Kevin Nicholson, state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, of Campbellsport and businessman Adam Fischer.

The commission's decision came just under a week after a Madison voter supported by the state Democratic Party said Michels failed to include his correct mailing address on his nomination forms, making thousands of signatures invalid. The majority of those papers list the village of Chenequa, but not Michels’ mailing address in Hartford, which is less than 15 miles to the north. They did not list Michels' zip code or state.

Michels’ campaign had dismissed the complaint as frivolous. Before the Friday meeting, commission staff recommended rejecting the complaint, noting candidates are following state law as long as they can prove they can get mail regardless of which municipality they list in their address.

"It defies, to me, common sense that anybody looking at these (nomination) papers would think that Mr. Michels wasn't living in this state and running for governor," Democratic Commissioner Mark Thomsen said ahead of the vote.

In an affidavit, Michels said a nomination form with the disputed address was inadvertently uploaded to his campaign's webpage and used for his nomination papers. But he argued his nomination papers were "legally sufficient as filed."

Arguing on behalf of the complainant, attorney Jeff Mandell disagreed with the staff recommendation at the Friday meeting, arguing Michels' address without a listed zip code and state would only be effective in the bygone days of the Pony Express.

Michels attorney Matthew Fernholz argued, in turn, that the U.S. Postal Service confirmed mail delivered to either address would get delivered. He also said an address missing a zip code and state is still valid.

"There is no one who has been defrauded or misled by the form of Mr. Michels' nomination papers," Fernholz said, adding there's no aggrieved party signing an affidavit stating they wouldn't have signed Michels' nomination papers had they known his alleged error.

Michels noted his campaign submitted 4,000 signatures, 3,861 of which have already been validated by commission staff. A total of 2,000 valid signatures are needed. Democrats challenged all but 345 of Michels’ signatures.

Democratic Assembly candidate Patty Schachtner, who lost her reelection bid for the state Senate in 2020, said she faced a complaint similar to the one against Michels. The commission also unanimously rejected that complaint Friday.

The WEC has dealt with similar instances, like in January 2018 when it took up a similar discussion for two circuit court judges, though formal complaints were not filed against the individual candidates’ signature papers.

William Kussel, a candidate for Menominee and Shawano County Circuit Court judge, listed the town of Wescott as his voting residence, while his mailing address listed the city of Shawano. In another, Price County Circuit Court judge candidate Mark Fuhr listed his voting address in the town of Worcester, while his mailing address listed the municipality of Phillips.

“In both cases, the United States Post Office website ZIP code finder indicates mail will be delivered if either municipality is listed on an envelope,” according to commission materials for the 2018 meeting.

The commission unanimously approved ballot access for Kussel and Fuhr.

For Michels, the Postal Service website automatically replaces the village of Chenequa with Hartland.

In August 2020, the commission deadlocked on whether to allow Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins and vice presidential candidate Angela Walker on the November ballot, leaving the matter up to the courts. The issue stemmed from a complaint alleging Walker listed an incorrect address on thousands of her nominating papers, bringing her number of valid signatures below the required threshold to secure a spot on the ballot.

Commission staff had recommended keeping them off the ballot, but Republican members voted to keep them on. After the vote, Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell offered advice to Hawkins on an attorney he could hire. The issue had major election implications because a Green Party candidate could receive votes that might otherwise go to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who won the state by only about 21,000 votes.

In a split decision that September, the Wisconsin Supreme Court said it was too late into the election season to grant relief to Hawkins and Walker and left them off the ballot.

But unlike Walker, commission staff noted, Michels responded to the challenge against him "with evidence clearly establishing that all his nomination papers refer to the same residence."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1