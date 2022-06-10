Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects challenge to kick Tim Michels off August primary ballot

The Wisconsin Elections Commission unanimously rejected a state Democratic Party-backed attempt to kick Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels off the Aug. 9 primary ballot over address inconsistencies in his nominating forms.
The commission's decision marks a striking win for Michels, who could have lost ballot access had the six bipartisan commissioners voted to accept the challenge. Michels, along with the top gubernatorial candidates, has called for eliminating the state Elections Commission.
"The people of Wisconsin won today," Michels said in a statement after the vote. "But this won't be the last obstacle Madison insiders throw in my way."
Michels, whom former President Donald Trump endorsed last week, is now slated to appear on the Republican primary ballot along with Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, former Marine Kevin Nicholson, state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, of Campbellsport and businessman Adam Fischer.
The commission's decision came just under a week after a Madison voter supported by the state Democratic Party said Michels failed to include his correct mailing address on his nomination forms, making thousands of signatures invalid. The majority of those papers list the village of Chenequa, but not Michels’ mailing address in Hartford, which is less than 15 miles to the north. They did not list Michels' zip code or state.
Michels’ campaign had dismissed the complaint as frivolous. Before the Friday meeting, commission staff recommended rejecting the complaint, noting candidates are following state law as long as they can prove they can get mail regardless of which municipality they list in their address.
"It defies, to me, common sense that anybody looking at these (nomination) papers would think that Mr. Michels wasn't living in this state and running for governor," Democratic Commissioner Mark Thomsen said ahead of the vote.
In an affidavit, Michels said a nomination form with the disputed address was inadvertently uploaded to his campaign's webpage and used for his nomination papers. But he argued his nomination papers were "legally sufficient as filed."
Arguing on behalf of the complainant, attorney Jeff Mandell disagreed with the staff recommendation at the Friday meeting, arguing Michels' address without a listed zip code and state would only be effective in the bygone days of the Pony Express.
Michels attorney Matthew Fernholz argued, in turn, that the U.S. Postal Service confirmed mail delivered to either address would get delivered. He also said an address missing a zip code and state is still valid.
"There is no one who has been defrauded or misled by the form of Mr. Michels' nomination papers," Fernholz said, adding there's no aggrieved party signing an affidavit stating they wouldn't have signed Michels' nomination papers had they known his alleged error.
Michels noted his campaign submitted 4,000 signatures, 3,861 of which have already been validated by commission staff. A total of 2,000 valid signatures are needed. Democrats challenged all but 345 of Michels’ signatures.
Democratic Assembly candidate Patty Schachtner, who lost her reelection bid for the state Senate in 2020, said she faced a complaint similar to the one against Michels. The commission also unanimously rejected that complaint Friday.
The WEC has dealt with similar instances, like in January 2018 when it took up a similar discussion for two circuit court judges, though formal complaints were not filed against the individual candidates’ signature papers.
William Kussel, a candidate for Menominee and Shawano County Circuit Court judge, listed the town of Wescott as his voting residence, while his mailing address listed the city of Shawano. In another, Price County Circuit Court judge candidate Mark Fuhr listed his voting address in the town of Worcester, while his mailing address listed the municipality of Phillips.
“In both cases, the United States Post Office website ZIP code finder indicates mail will be delivered if either municipality is listed on an envelope,” according to commission materials for the 2018 meeting.
The commission unanimously approved ballot access for Kussel and Fuhr.
For Michels, the Postal Service website automatically replaces the village of Chenequa with Hartland.
In August 2020, the commission deadlocked on whether to allow Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins and vice presidential candidate Angela Walker on the November ballot, leaving the matter up to the courts. The issue stemmed from a complaint alleging Walker listed an incorrect address on thousands of her nominating papers, bringing her number of valid signatures below the required threshold to secure a spot on the ballot.
Commission staff had recommended keeping them off the ballot, but Republican members voted to keep them on. After the vote, Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell offered advice to Hawkins on an attorney he could hire. The issue had major election implications because a Green Party candidate could receive votes that might otherwise go to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who won the state by only about 21,000 votes.
In a split decision that September, the Wisconsin Supreme Court said it was too late into the election season to grant relief to Hawkins and Walker and left them off the ballot.
But unlike Walker, commission staff noted, Michels responded to the challenge against him "with evidence clearly establishing that all his nomination papers refer to the same residence."
1 of 9
Where Wisconsin's top 10 gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidates stand on abortion
Six months out from the November election, Republican and Democratic senatorial and gubernatorial candidates could hardly differ more on abortion policy.
1 of 9
Mandela Barnes
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Alex Lasry
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
Sarah Godlewski
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Tom Nelson
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Gov. Tony Evers
RUTHIE HAUGE, THE CAPITAL TIMES
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Rebecca Kleefisch
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
Kevin Nicholson debate
SCOTT BAUER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Management consultant and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson has called himself "100% pro-life" and said he prays Roe gets overturned.
While he once supported abortion rights, Nicholson said in a survey that he would ban abortions in all cases.
"I’m honored to be the only candidate for governor endorsed by both Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Family Action PAC," he said in a statement.
As governor, Nicholson said he would "(end) state funding of Planned Parenthood and (support) existing pregnancy resource centers around our state."
Timothy Ramthun
RUTHIE HAUGE
State Rep. Tim Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who is running for governor, also has called himself "100% pro-life."
Ramthun and Nicholson are the only two gubernatorial candidates endorsed by Pro-Life Wisconsin, a group that opposes abortion ban exceptions for rape, incest or the life and health of the mother.
He also voted against a package of anti-abortion legislation because they contained exceptions for when abortion would be permitted.
"A child should never suffer for the sins of their mothers or fathers, and all life is sacred," he said in a statement.
