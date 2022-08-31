Wisconsin Elections Commission seeks funds to process complaints, boost confidence in elections

The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission will ask the Republican-led Legislature for additional state funds next year to help process the deluge of complaints and public records requests received by the agency since the 2020 election — and boost confidence in state elections at a time of rising GOP scrutiny.

The six-member agency voted unanimously Wednesday to request more than $1.3 million in additional state funds in the upcoming 2023-25 biennial budget to create an Elections Inspector General office to expedite research and responses to inquiries and complaints from the public or members of the state Legislature.

"This office would not be about dwelling in the past or giving credence to claims that threaten the credibility of Wisconsin’s accurate and secure elections," the agency's nonpartisan administrator Meagan Wolfe said. “Instead, the office of inspector general will serve all people of Wisconsin regardless of political party or what kind of grievance they have."

GOP scrutiny over Wisconsin elections has risen since the 2020 presidential election, where President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by almost 21,000 votes, due in large part to Trump's repeated lies that the election was "stolen." A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed the election's results and found no evidence of widespread fraud. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

Several Republicans have taken specific aim at the Wisconsin Elections Commission for issuing guidance and creating rules intended to ensure a free and fair election during the unprecedented COVID-19 health crisis, though courts have ruled some of that guidance is not permitted under state law. Some Republicans contend the guidance — cosigned by at least one Republican by design — benefited Democrats and opened the door to fraud.

The funds requested by WEC would cover 10 full-time positions to staff the new office, which aims to handle the rising number of public records requests and complaints filed with the agency following the 2020 presidential election. Wolfe said the office would also work to tamp down misinformation surrounding elections, which she said "spreads like wildfire."

The number of public records requests has increased from about two per month in 2016 to more than 16 per month so far this year. Complaints filed with the agency have increased from about 15 annually before 2020 to more than 50 per year.

"The program will increase the agency’s ability to research public or legislative inquiries — especially those alleging unlawful or non-compliant behavior — in a more timely and effective manner," a staff report on the office states. "The Election Inspector General program will also promote best practices designed to increase accuracy of and confidence in election results."

The office would be managed by an election inspector general hired by the agency's administrator. Other positions within the office would include a legislative liaison and communications specialist to convey the office’s findings to the public and lawmakers.

The proposal does face an uphill battle, but passed the first hurdle Wednesday when it secured unanimous approval from the six-member agency, which has faced difficulty in recent meetings to secure the four votes needed to take action. The commission is split between three Republican appointees and three Democratic appointees.

The proposal now heads to the GOP-controlled state Legislature as part of next year's lengthy biennial budget process. Several members of the Senate and Assembly have taken aim at the Elections Commission over the last several years due to how the 2020 election was administered. Some state lawmakers have called for the agency to be abolished entirely.

Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, who co-chairs the Legislature's powerful budget committee, did not weigh in on the proposed spending, but said the Joint Committee on Finance will consider the measure during next year's budget process.

"JFC will, as usual, consider the executive budget and requests that are presented to the committee during the upcoming legislative budget season, which is in the first half of next year," Born said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Sen. Howard Marklein, who also co-chairs the budget committee, said Marklein, R-Spring Green, did not have a comment on WEC's proposal Wednesday.

If passed by the Legislature, WEC's proposal would need to be signed by the governor. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has expressed support for the agency, while his Nov. 8 challenger, Republican Tim Michels, has called for a complete overhaul of the commission.

Michels wants to replace the Elections Commission with what he has called "WEC 2.0," an agency made up of appointees from each of the state's eight congressional districts. Michels has not provided specifics on who would appoint the new agency's members or what the partisan makeup of any new board would be.

Republican secretary of state nominee Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, issued a statement Wednesday opposing WEC's request for funding, which she described as "just another painful reminder of why WEC as currently structured does not work."

“If WEC is looking to restore confidence in our elections, which most certainly needs to be done, they should look outside their own agency for ideas," Loudenbeck said.

Loudenbeck has campaigned heavily on her proposal to have the largely powerless office she's running for have a greater role in overseeing elections. Democrats and top Republicans have opposed that idea, making it unclear whether such a move has the necessary support to ever become law.