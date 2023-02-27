People with felonies would face a mandatory five-year prison sentence for having guns under a Republican bill lawmakers will be taking up in committee Tuesday.

The Assembly criminal justice committee also will hold a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would allow some noncitizens to become police officers. That bill came before the Legislature last year, when it passed the Assembly but did not receive a Senate vote.

In Wisconsin, people with felonies can't possess guns. Those caught doing so can face a maximum five-year prison sentence, but there is no mandatory minimum sentence for the crime. The proposed bill, written by Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona, and Rep. Tom Michalski, R-Elm Grove, would create a five-year mandatory minimum.

The Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association registered in favor of the measure, 2023 AB 58. A gun control group, the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Educational Fund, registered as neutral. That group didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The separate bipartisan legislation broadening the pool of potential police applicants is identical to one that stalled in the Senate last year. Under the proposal, people living in the United States through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program created by the Obama administration in 2012 would be able to become law enforcement officers.

Those who proposed the bill in 2021 said it would widen the hiring pool for police departments. DACA recipients can already become state troopers under the Department of Transportation, game wardens under the Department of Natural Resources, serve in the Wisconsin National Guard or join the Department of Corrections. But they cannot under current law become a police officer or sheriff's deputy, which the bill, 2023 AB 51, would change.

There were 6,540 DACA recipients in Wisconsin in 2020, according to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. The bill last session passed the Assembly in a voice vote but never got a Senate vote. The City of Milwaukee and Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association registered in favor of this year's measure.

Spokespeople for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The committee will also hold a hearing Tuesday on a Republican proposal, 2023 AB 68, that would increase the maximum prison time for producing or selling drugs that cause somebody else's death.