Wisconsin GOP congressmen call on Tony Evers to ban TikTok for state purposes

Wisconsin's GOP congressional delegates have called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to halt the use of TikTok for state government purposes, with one Green Bay lawmaker calling the popular social media app "digital fentanyl."

The state's six Republican congressional lawmakers — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil and Tom Tiffany — sent a letter Tuesday urging Evers to "lead by example and delete TikTok from your own devices."

"TikTok is nefarious Chinese Communist Party (CCP) spyware that surveils American citizens, promotes CCP propaganda, and allows the CCP to censor and control Americans’ news and content," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback said Tuesday that the governor's administration and the Department of Administration’s Division of Enterprise Technology "take cybersecurity very seriously and regularly consult the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and counterintelligence specialists in making decisions about cybersecurity for state government devices."

"We will continue to defer to the judgment and advice of law enforcement, cybersecurity, and counterintelligence experts regarding this and other evolving cybersecurity issues," Cudaback added.

Evers does not maintain a personal or governmental TikTok account and the account used during Evers' re-election campaign earlier this year was not associated with any state government devices, his office added.

The letter follows increased scrutiny over the app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. Several U.S. officials, including FBI director Christopher Wray, have raised concern that the app could pose national security concerns if used by the Chinese government to influence American users or collect data from the millions of devices using the app.

The social media company told U.S. lawmakers in July that employees outside the U.S., including those in China, could see data on U.S. users and pledged to employ more advanced data security measures to address mounting scrutiny being faced by the company.

Gallagher, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, has become a regular critic of TikTok in recent weeks, telling Fox News last month the phone app was "digital fentanyl in the sense that it is highly addictive, it’s also therefore deadly."

"So you have the CCP now with a tool, a weapon, that it can use to track your location, to collect data on your keystrokes, which they can compile in a dossier they could use against you to blackmail you in the future," Gallagher added.

Gallagher, along with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, penned a Nov. 10 op-ed in The Washington Post announcing legislation that would "ban TikTok and other social media companies that are effectively controlled by the CCP from operating in the United States."

Speaking at a Homeland Security Committee hearing last month, Wray said the FBI has "a number of concerns" regarding TikTok and the app's owner ByteDance, notably that the Chinese government can compel companies to store and share information or data.

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem last week issued an executive order banning state employees and contractors from accessing the video platform TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China.