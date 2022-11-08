Wisconsin GOP said to be investigating alleged illegal donations involving Trump's PAC to Robin Vos foe

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is reportedly investigating alleged illegal donations from Donald Trump’s super PAC and the Langlade County GOP to the campaign of conservative state legislative candidate Adam Steen.

As a result of the new allegations, the Racine County GOP on Monday suspended Steen’s membership in the county party, The Journal Times has learned.

The leader of the Langlade County GOP denies any wrongdoing.

“I have no idea what RPW (Republican Party of Wisconsin) is doing. They’ve never called us. They’ve never questioned what we’re doing,” Langlade County GOP Chairman Terry Brand said in a phone interview. “Everything we’re doing is absolutely legal.”

Election Day is Tuesday in Steen’s write-in challenge of incumbent Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in District 63. The race includes a second write-in candidate, Joel Jacobsen, a Democrat. District 63 includes the southern half of Racine County west of Highway 31.

The allegations

Trump’s Save America Political Action Committee, among others, donated to the Langlade County GOP and then the Langlade County GOP allegedly either donated that money directly to the Steen campaign or spent the money to support Steen’s efforts. Among those whose donations WisconsinRightNow is alleging were improper were “MyPillow Guy” Mike Lindell, a confidant of Trump’s who has been among the nation’s biggest spreaders of baseless claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

While it is legal for both individuals and PACs to give money to party organizations, and it is legal for party organizations to give candidates money, it is not legal for individuals or PACs to “earmark” donations in order to channel money specifically to a candidate through a party organization.

Brand said that no earmarking was occurring. Rather, he said, donors on a national scale believe that the Langlade County GOP will donate money to good conservative causes in Wisconsin and thus are donating to the party organization.

“It’s completely legal for us to do that,” Brand said. “They can’t prove that anyone who gave us money did anything wrong.”

‘Musical money’

Brand, in leaked recordings of phone calls, referred to the donations going to Steen as an attempt “to wash that money,” according to reporting published Sunday by the conservative online news outlet WisconsinRightNow.com, which received hours of recorded phone calls from a former member of Steen’s campaign.

“We’re playing musical money,” Steen allegedly told Brand in one of the recorded calls.

WisconsinRightNow reported that Brand later told a reporter “wash” was a poor choice of words.

PACs and individuals are limited to give only $1,000 to an Assembly candidate in Wisconsin, according to state campaign finance laws, but can give more to other organizations such as parties themselves.

The top donor to Steen’s campaign, according to tracking from the watchdog TransparencyUSA.org, has been the Republican Party of Langlade County, with a total of $22,727. The second highest donor to Steen’s campaign besides Steen himself was the Chippewa County Republican Party, with a total of $4,000.

The Save America PAC, a super PAC created by Trump following his election loss in November 2020, has raised $107,131,831 in the 2021-22 election cycle, according to tracking from the watchdog OpenSecrets.org; as of Oct. 19, the PAC had spent less than $69 million.

PACs are organizations that raise money and make contributions to politicians’ campaigns and/or parties. Super PACs as well as PACs are overseen by the Federal Election Commission, although super PACs can raise unlimited funds and are much less regulated than traditional PACs.

Intraparty issues

In a Facebook post late Sunday sharing WisconsinRightNow’s report, the Racine County Republican Party asked, “Was there a coordinated effort to circumvent campaign finance laws by the Steen campaign, county and state officials and those involved with the Trump PAC?”

The chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, Paul Farrow, told WisconsinRightNow that the party is going to investigate the funding tied to the Trump PAC, the Langlade County GOP and the Steen campaign.

Steen’s membership in the Racine County GOP has also been suspended.

Ken Brown, chairman of the Racine County GOP, said in a text to a reporter Monday morning: “In light of the most recent information that came out this morning from WisconsinRightNow, which alleges serious campaign finance violations, the Racine County Republican Party Executive Board met in emergency session this morning. We have unanimously decided that we should suspend Adam Steen’s membership in our county party pending a full investigation.”

It’s another example of how fractured the Wisconsin GOP is, with those loyal to Trump now being investigated by the party itself for money received from a Trump organization, while Trump gears up for a likely 2024 presidential run as a Republican.

Trump has been campaigning against Vos in favor of Steen because Vos has refused to support Trump’s unconstitutional attempts to have the results of the 2020 presidential election overturned, while Steen has supported Trump’s efforts.

Steen, Vos and the Wisconsin GOP have not replied to requests for comment on this story as of the time of publication Monday.