ASSOCIATED PRESS
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers pardoned nearly 160 more people on Friday, most of them for relatively low-level offenses ranging from drug dealing and possession to theft.
That extends his record number of pardons to 933 during four years in office, easily the most of any Wisconsin governor. His predecessor, Republican Scott Walker, didn't issue a single pardon during his two terms.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a proposal this year to spend $290 million on repairs to American Family Field under an agreement in which the Brewers would extend their lease by 13 years, through 2043.
"Each pardon recipient's journey is unique, and each deserves the opportunity for a new start," Evers said in a statement announcing the 159 new pardons.
Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle granted almost 300 pardons during his two terms. Republican Govs. Tommy Thompson and Scott McCallum issued 262 pardons before Doyle took office.
A pardon doesn't erase or seal a conviction, but it does restore the right to own a gun, to vote, to be on a jury, to hold public office and to hold various licenses. A pardon also doesn't keep someone's criminal record from showing up on background checks, but applicants often argue that clemency makes them more attractive to employers.
An Associated Press review of federal and state incarceration data showed that, between 1975 and 2019, the U.S. prison population jumped from 240,593 to 1.43 million Americans. Among them, about 1 in 5 people were incarcerated with a drug offense listed as their most serious crime.
Where are they now? The stories of 8 people who were pardoned by Gov. Tony Evers
Matthew Riehle can now summit mountains in Canada
Matthew Riehle, 40, an outdoorsman who summited 82 mountains in 2021, said he is excited to start climbing mountains in Canada.
He was barred from traveling there before he got pardoned in February 2020 for dealing marijuana in the early 2000s. This summer, he plans to go to the Bugaboos, a mountain range in the Purcell Mountains in British Columbia.
Riehle's pardon has also allowed him to do contracting in South Carolina for his construction business. Before, both South Carolina and Virginia had prohibited him from getting a license there because of his one conviction.
He said getting pardoned was "pretty amazing." He encourages anyone with small drug convictions in Wisconsin to seek out a pardon.
"The mistakes we make as youths should not dictate our entire lives," Riehle said.
MATTHEW RIEHLE
Michelle Roberson Nance wants to 'to do right by' her pardon
Michelle Roberson Nance, 43, is a single mother of three, a volunteer and an educator from Milwaukee.
Roberson Nance was a teacher for 15 years, which she loved, but needed to take a break from while going through a divorce. Now she's working as a truck driver, but has hopes to start her own business. She also serves in her church in the kitchen, childcare department and for community work.
Her first and only offense was from more than 20 years ago when she used customers' credit cards to buy things while working at K-Mart. She was pardoned for the conviction in January.
"That was an amazing feeling. It was a huge relief off my shoulders because I’ve been wanting this forever," Roberson Nance said of getting pardoned. "I don’t just want that piece of paper, I want to do right by it."
She wants to become the owner of a childcare center because she loves being a role model for the children who live in her area.
MICHELLE ROBERSON
Eric Pizer's 'longtime battle' for a pardon is 'finally over'
Eric Pizer, 41, is a decorated Iraq War combat veteran who wanted a pardon to pursue a career in law enforcement.
Pizer was convicted of a felony after throwing one punch that broke a man's nose on a night of drinking when he was 23, only two days back from being deployed in Iraq. Pizer was trying to break up a argument between his friend and a jealous husband when he heard the husband say, "I'm going to ... kill you." Pizer said the punch was a "knee-jerk reaction" after coming back from a war zone.
Pizer was one of the first to get a pardon from Evers in October 2019. But in the more than two years since, Pizer said he "could not get anywhere" when applying to jobs at local police departments. He's not sure what he was doing wrong.
Pizer, who lives in Baraboo, said his pardon did help him get a recent job at a railroad services company. Now he's working as a mason at Bear Creek Masonry in Lone Rock.
While Pizer hasn't achieved his career aspirations, he said getting the pardon was still "extremely meaningful" to him.
"Just mentally for myself, I’m not carrying that weight anymore," Pizer said. "It’s just a longtime battle and stress that’s finally over."
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Kimm Laursen: 'If I want to do something, I am free to do it.'
For Kimm Laursen, 66, of Cumberland, his pardon is less about any immediate plans and more about how, "if I want to do something, I am free to do it," he said. He could run for local office or go hunting.
Laursen was granted clemency for buying a stolen motorcycle about 40 years ago when he was partying and struggling with alcohol. Now 34 years sober, Laursen has volunteered with alcohol and drug treatment facilities, including Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation centers in Minnesota.
Laursen said his pardon shows that he "did some stupid things" and "paid the price," but "that's not who I am."
Laursen has been a barber for nearly 40 years, and is now "semi-retired." He sometimes still works at the barbershop with his son.
Laursen declined to provide a photo of himself. Above is a photo of Cumberland, Wisconsin.
ROYALBROIL
Anthony Cooper says his pardon shows 'change is possible'
Anthony Cooper Sr., 44 — the CEO of Focus Interruption, a local organization that aims to prevent and address violent crime, and the vice president of reentry services and strategic partnerships for the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development, a group that works to strengthen Madison's African American community — was pardoned in February 2021 for dealing drugs and fleeing police more than 20 years ago.
Cooper said news articles written about his years of community work helped him overcome barriers even before he was granted clemency. But now his pardon is another way to "explain who I am to people who don’t know me," he said. Having the pardon already helped when he was looking for a new apartment recently.
But Cooper said his pardon is about more than just making life easier to navigate. It's also for his wife, sons and grandchildren. It's a document that shows "change is possible."
"Me getting a pardon, it's not just about me," Cooper said. "It's about ... being able to show generations to come that we all make bad choices in our lives, but it’s about how we come from that."
RUTHIE HAUGE, CAPITAL TIMES
'Very grateful': Rev. Mwangi Vasser is working as a hospice chaplain
Rev. Mwangi Vasser, 43, said he's been doing well since getting pardoned in October 2019, but "there are still some hurdles here and there."
Vasser was pardoned for cocaine possession when he was 19. He went on to earn his bachelor’s in biblical studies, master's in theology and doctorate in theology and divinity. He's been been a counselor, minister, barber and certified nursing assistant for hospice care.
He sought the pardon to pursue his dream of becoming a military chaplain so he could serve his country while spreading God's teachings. Vasser now works in Georgia as a hospice chaplain, helping provide spiritual comfort to those who are dying. He believes his pardon helped him get the job.
He's also been able to go hunting with friends and purchase a firearm for home protection, which he keeps in a locked safety box away from his family.
"I’m very grateful to have the pardon," Vasser said. "It just feels good to know that that one thing is not hanging over your head or is not preventing you from excelling in life."
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Kathryn Morrow says her pardon 'meant so much'
Kathryn Morrow, 39, who lives in Hartford, was pardoned in November 2020 for a burglary and theft conviction from when she was 23 and struggling with a drug addiction.
She relapsed and broke into her parents house to get her belongings after they said she couldn't come home. They pressed charges. Morrow said she was grateful because the conviction was "the catalyst" for her making changes in her life.
Morrow completed probation, went through extensive rehabilitation and got her bachelor's and master's degrees. She now works as a drug and alcohol prevention specialist, trying to help prevent children from going down the path of addiction.
Morrow initially sought the pardon so she could further her career by becoming a nurse. She faced challenges with that because it was unclear whether she'd be able to get licensed. But she said the pardon was still worth it.
Morrow said she was always embarrassed of having a felony conviction "hanging over my head." Now she feels relief.
"It just meant so much to have the state of Wisconsin say that they recognize that I’ve made amends and have turned my life around," she said.
KATHRYN MORROW
Syreeta Robinson: 'One bad decision is not the end of your life'
Syreeta Robinson, 40, said her pardon from Evers has broken down barriers. She was able to get a job as a probation officer — a position she was previously denied, likely because of her identity theft conviction from her early 20s. She used the store credit of another person along with a group of friends.
After serving her sentance, she earned her bachelor's degree in social work from UW-Milwaukee and worked for many years at a domestic violence shelter.
Robinson is excited to help steer people on the right path as a probation officer.
"I wanted to be in a space where I could mentor someone and lead them after they made a bad decision because one bad decision is not the end of your life," Robinson said of her reason for becoming a probation officer. "If I can reach just a few people in my life, in my career, hopefully we can make a change in the system."
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
