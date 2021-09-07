Wisconsin hemp program to transition to federal agency next year

After four years as a state-run pilot program, Wisconsin's hemp industry will transition next year to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is expected to save growers money through the elimination of state licensing fees and the potential to use private sampling and testing.

Officials with the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which has administered the state pilot hemp program since it started in 2018, announced late last week that the program would shift to the federal agency starting Jan. 1.

"There’s so many factors that go into it, but our thought on this whole process was we wanted to put the industry in the best opportunity to produce hemp in Wisconsin," DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski said during a media briefing last week. "Right now this transition is the best option.”

DATCP officials said the transition isn't expected to have any major impacts on producers and growers, as the state's program has closely followed federal regulations and many producers already work with their local USDA farm service agency to report crops.