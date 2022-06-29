Wisconsin high court says Republican holdover can stay on Natural Resources Board

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court says a political appointee can stay in power indefinitely if lawmakers refuse to confirm a successor, dealing a blow to Gov. Tony Evers and the powers of the executive branch.

The high court ruled Wednesday in favor of Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist appointed to the Natural Resources Board in 2015 by former Gov. Scott Walker who refused to step down when his term expired more than a year ago.

The court’s conservative majority said the expiration of Prehn’s six-year term, in and of itself, did not create a vacancy for the governor to fill.

At the same time the court ruled that the expiration did not end protections against being removed without cause, meaning Evers can’t simply fire him.

That means Prehn can stay in office until the Senate confirms Evers’ nominee, something Republicans who control the chamber have so far refused to do.

“If the nominee is not confirmed, the nominee is not ‘appointed’ into office and cannot exercise the authority assigned to that position,” conservative Justice Annette Ziegler wrote in the majority opinion. “While the Governor can make a provisional appointment who exercises ‘all of the powers and duties of the office,’ subject to later confirmation by the senate, there must first be a ‘vacancy’ to fill.”

The court’s three liberal justices filed a 16-page dissent calling the opinion “absurd” and “nonsensical,” saying it “steers our state’s government directly into disorder and chaos, threatening the fragile separation of powers central to its functions.”

“(A)llowing Prehn to continue serving in office indefinitely makes him the final authority on whether he remains in office — not the legislature, which specified by statute that his term expired over 13 months ago, and not the governor, who the legislature gave the authority to nominate a replacement,” Justice Rebecca Dallet wrote. “One unelected official should not be able to dictate his term in office over the will of the people’s elected representatives.”

The ruling further tilts the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches in favor Republicans who control the Legislature and have refused to hold confirmation hearings for many of Evers’ appointees — including most of his nominees to boards overseeing the state’s higher education system.

“Today’s decision continues to underscore the erosion of democratic institutions at the hands of Republicans in this state,” Evers said in a statement. “It’s wrongheaded, it’s shortsighted, and it’s politics at its most dangerous.”

Evers said his appointees are “exceptionally qualified, should be considered on their merit, and should have the opportunity to serve the people of our state, regardless of whether or not they were appointed by a Democrat or share the same ideas as Republicans in the Legislature.”

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who filed the lawsuit last year, said the Supreme Court’s decision “sets a terrible precedent” at a time when several of Evers’ other appointees still await formal approval the Senate.

“We now have an appointee who can apparently stay on this board for as long as he chooses,” Kaul said. “Think about that in a democracy. This is not a country where we have kings, but Dr. Prehn apparently gets to choose how long he gets to stay there, regardless of what the people of Wisconsin say.”

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu did not immediately respond Wednesday to questions about if or when he would schedule a confirmation hearing for Evers’ appointee, Ashland County educator Sandra Naas.

Prehn issued a statement saying he intends to stay on the board until a successor is confirmed and accused Evers and Kaul of wasting “substantial taxpayer dollars in legal fees on a political stunt to satisfy their liberal donor base.”

“Their lack of understanding of case law is obvious and that lack of understanding caused many losses, including hours of time, emotion and cost on this issue,” Prehn wrote.

Kaul argued Prehn and lawmakers ignored the century-old common law, which says an appointee whose term has ended may hold over, but once the term expires there is a vacancy that the governor is entitled to fill.

Citing a 1964 Supreme Court ruling, Prehn maintained he does not have to leave until Naas is confirmed by the Senate. Republicans adjourned the two-year session without holding a hearing, cementing the board’s conservative majority.

Text messages uncovered in a separate court case show Prehn sought advice from Walker in November 2020, nearly six months before his term was set to expire, saying lawmakers “do not intend on confirming anybody soon.”

Walker encouraged Prehn to stay.

Kaul sued in August asking the courts to force Prehn to step down. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn dismissed the case but faulted lawmakers for refusing to hold a confirmation hearing.

Both Kaul and Prehn asked the Supreme Court to hear the case, bypassing the court of appeals.

Since his term ended, Prehn has voted to reject regulations of toxic PFAS compounds in groundwater and to weaken the agency’s proposed drinking water standards for the so-called “forever chemicals.”

He could also cast a deciding vote later this year on a new wolf management plan, which could set population goals and help determine hunting quotas if the gray wolf is again removed from the federal endangered species list.

“If you’re on the side of more toxic sludge in our water, this is a win for you today,” Kaul said. “But if you want clean and safe drinking water for Wisconsinites, if you care about people in Wisconsin having power over the government, it’s yet another huge loss from the Supreme Court.”

Midwest Environmental Advocates called the decision “a blow to the health of our environment and the health of our democracy.”

“Fred Prehn coordinated with Scott Walker, lobbyists for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and an unaccountable, gerrymandered legislature to retain control of environmental policy in Wisconsin,” the group said in a statement. “As a result, Scott Walker’s appointees continue to control the Department of Natural Resources 1,331 days and counting after Walker lost the election.”

State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.

